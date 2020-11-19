This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw the NWA Women's Championship on the line as Serena Deeb defended against Thunder Rosa. The show also had Cody and Darby Allin teaming up to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in the main event.

AEW Dynamite also saw PAC returning to action after eight months as well as a huge heel turn following tonight's main event. Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Team Top Flight vs The Young Bucks kicked off AEW Dynamite (Non-title match)

Top Flight came to fight!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/GsTpCVEWZ3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

Darius started the match off against Nick Jackson. Jackson went to hit an armdrag but Darius landed on his feet and tagged in his brother Daunte Martin. Matt Jackson also tagged in on the other corner and he was hit by stereo kicks from Team Top Flight. Nick was then booted off the apron.

The @YoungBucks are putting Top Flight to the test in your opening bout of the evening!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/5GBzXR9JJe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

Back in the ring, Nick tagged in again and went after Daunte Martin. The Bucks hit him with a Dropkick/Bulldog combo. Matt Jackson tagged in and locked in a Sharpshooter, forcing Darius Martin to come in and break it up. Nick took out Darius and his brother was then powerbombed onto him.

Darius tagged in and took Matt Jackson down with a clothesline, following it up with a standing Spanish Fly. With both Bucks out at ringside, Team Top Flight hit a suicide dive followed by a tope con hilo.

The finish saw Daunte Martin get a roll up on Matt Jackson. However, he ended up eating a BTE trigger before being pinned.

Advertisement

The Young Bucks def. Team Top Flight

GRADE - B

An excellent AEW Dynamite debut from Team Top Flight. These guys can be the future of the AEW Tag Team Divison.

The Inner Circle in Vegas (Part 1)

"There's no such thing as Dragons, @Konnan5150" - @IAmJericho.

Pt1 of the Inner Circle's trip to Vegas started to get interesting...Pt2 coming later in the night!



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.

cc: @CromwellVegas @CaesarsPalace pic.twitter.com/QzPNhFtJBu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

Next up, fans got a video package of the Inner Circle hanging out in Las Vegas. We saw the Inner Circle members playing Blackjack before heading to a bar. We saw WCW legend Konnan briefly show up during this segment.