AEW Dynamite Road Rager Results: Aleister Black debuts; Chaotic finish to title match

AEW Dynamite is back on the road! It's Road Rager, and we're in Miami. Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are behind the microphones and we're starting things off with a South Beach Strap Match.

Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall - AEW South Beach Strap Match

Cody Rhodes, flanked by Arn Anderson, was the first one out. Cody heads to the ringside seats and gives his weight belt to a fan. Meanwhile, his opponent, QT Marshall, was already present and went outside. Cody decided not to waste time and hit his rival with a Tope Suicida.

Finally, we get both men back in the ring and strapped together.

Dustin Rhodes hits the ring to back his little brother up and take care of Aaron Solow at ringside, chasing him up through the noisy AEW crowd and away from the ring.

QT dragged Cody post to post, but Rhodes was tagging the turnbuckles, as well. When they got to the final ring post, Cody jumped on him and the referee reset the count.

A few minutes later, and Cody had QT busted open and he tagged two posts. The lights go out momentarily and when they come back on, there's no change in the ring, and Cody tagged the third post. Marshall had enough time to recover and slam Rhodes with a flatliner to break up the count.

QT had Cody on the top turnbuckle and nailed the American Nightmare with a Diamond Cutter off the top rope. Marshall got three buckles, but Cody broke it up.

Cody is hulked up, and naied Marshall with a cutter. As Cody went for the buckles again, Marshall grabbed the strap and pulled Rhodes up to him. He proceeded to spit in the American Nightmare's face!

Cody responded with a trifecta of CROSS RHODES! It's enough to keep Marshall down, and Cody hits every corner to win the match.

Result: Cody Rhodes defeats QT Marshall

Grade: B+

Last week, Shawn Spears nailed Sammy Guevara with a chairshot, as he is wont to do. Spears cut a promo backstage on AEW Dynamite, and Sammy returned the favor by hurling a chair at him.

Back from a commercial break, and we're getting a special interview - Tony Schiavone is in the ring about to talk to the AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

