AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - WCW icon brutalized, major botch, CM Punk's next opponent revealed

With Full Gear pay-per-view around the corner, AEW is firing on all the cylinders to build a significant match-card heading into the show. This week's Dynamite episode not only added hype to some ongoing storylines but also ended a months-long feud.

Both the world title and TBS title eliminator tournaments continued, which kept fans in Orlando in bated breath. It is interesting to note that the Rhodes brothers featured in the opening and closing matches of the show.

But only one had a night to remember. Given how finishes and angles panned out tonight, it is necessary to discuss the positives and negatives of the episode. If you disagree with any of the opinions mentioned below, pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Best: MJF destroying Sting to intensify his feud with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

There's no doubt that MJF is currently the most hated heel in the pro wrestling business. He may not be in the title picture yet, but every segment he features turns into pure gold. AEW made the right decision tonight by putting the Pinnacle leader in front of a beloved babyface like Sting.

The latter came out this week to provide an update on Darby Allin, who hasn't been seen on television programming since some goons, presumably The Pinnacle, attacked him backstage. Mr. Friedman interrupted the WCW icon and took multiple digs at him, notably blaming him for putting Allin in the same position as Lex Luger in a wheelchair back in the day.

Sting couldn't resist and laid his hands on The Salt of the Earth. But it didn't last long as Shawn Spears and Wardlow came down to the ring to launch an assault on the former WWE Superstar. The aftermath saw MJF cut yet another message to Darby Allin in front of a worn-out Sting.

With Full Gear fast approaching, one can expect to see a match between two of the company's top pillars. There couldn't be a better mid-card rivalry on the show than this one.

#4 Worst: Lance Archer possibly suffers head injury after moonsault botch on AEW Dynamite

Lance Archer injured after landing on his head after a moonsault off the top rope

It seems like botches have become synonymous with pro wrestling. However, what occurred tonight looked scary and may have given a daunting experience to fans. Lance Archer botched his moonsault in his match against Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite.

The Murderhawk Monster gave himself a nasty landing on his head, which caused concern as Doc Sampson checked on him. Fortunately, Archer was able to get back on his feet to finish the match, which saw Kingston roll him up to pick up the victory.

It became clear that this wasn't the original ending to their bout. Had Archer not got himself hurt, fans would have seen him emerge victoriously and face Bryan in the semi-finals of the world title eliminator tournament. Regardless, let's just hope that Lance Archer hasn't suffered any major injury.

