AEW Dynamite preview (29th September, 2021): Adam Cole in action, new TNT Champion to be crowned tonight?

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from Rochester, New York, home of the late Brodie Lee.

As announced by Tony Khan, the company will dedicate Wednesday night's episode in memory of The Exalted One. That said, fans will see a TNT Championship match, a title that Brodie Lee once held and has now become synonymous with his unmatched legacy.

With Full Gear pay-per-view a little over a month away, the build-up to some of the high-profile feuds is likely to kickstart tonight. Without further ado, let's get into what AEW has in store for us this week.

#4 Adam Cole will face Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Jungle Boy will collide in a singles match for the very first time in AEW. Superkliq defeated Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in a Trios match on Rampage: Grand Slam last week.

Jungle Boy will be eyeing vengeance tonight. With Cole undefeated since making his in-ring debut, it remains to be seen whether the fan-favorite star will hand the former WWE superstar his first loss in the company. Regardless of who wins, both men will leave no stone unturned in delivering a spine-chilling contest.

#3 Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship

Miro will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Sammy Guevara. There hasn't been significant hype to their match, given that both men kickstarted their feud just a few weeks ago but rest assured, the matchup sounds promising.

The Spanish God will have an uphill task as The Redeemer hasn't been pinned since becoming the champion. However, the company might book a title change to revamp the landscape of its mid-card division.

Sammy Guevara has delivered incredible performances in the singles competition recently, and there's no doubt that he's more than ready to carry the secondary title. Whether or not the company surprises everyone with an unexpected result, fans will be in bated breath until the end of the match.

#2 Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson lock horns with Dante Martin and Matt Sydal on AEW Dynamite

A tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal and Dante Martin will also be taking place this week. It will be nothing short of an action-packed contest.

Rhodes suffered another dreadful loss against Malakai Black last week. While it is unlikely that the feud is over, the company could choose to hold on to their rivalry, especially when their babyface is receiving a poor reaction from the crowd.

It could be a long shot, but if Cody Rhodes comes up short this week, he may embrace the negative role. Fans could also see Black costing Rhodes and Johnson their match. There are endless possibilities, and it remains to be seen which duo will emerge victorious tonight.

#1 Anna Jay and Tay Conti squares off against The Bunny and Penelope Ford

Tay Conti and Anna Jay will team up this week to take on The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a tag team match. Ford recently defeated Jay on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage last week.

For quite some time, Ford has been using Brass Knuckles to change the outcome of the matches. Anna Jay and Tay Conti will be eyeing revenge this Wednesday, thus aiming to end their feud with the heel duo.

Edited by Vedant Jain