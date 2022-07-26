AEW executive explains why former WWE star's stablemate earned a shot at Jon Moxley's Interim World Championship

AEW President Tony Khan has explained the thought process behind Rush challenging Jon Moxley for the latter's Interim World Championship.

Rush will lock horns with Moxley at the upcoming Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite over the promotion's world championship. The bout will be one of three title matches scheduled to take place at the event.

The luchador hasn't been in AEW for long, making his debut appearance at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. However, he has more than enough accomplishments to warrant a match against The Purveyor of Violence.

Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Tony Khan noted that Rush is one of, if not the perfect wrestler to go up against the Interim World Champion right now.

“I think he’s the perfect wrestler to step in to AEW and earn a title shot versus the Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, one of the most popular wrestlers in the world.” [19:34-19:44]

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB #AEWFightForTheFallen Jon Moxley vs RUSH for the AEW Interim World Championship is gonna be a mirror match Moxley battling the Violent Mexican Unpredictable Version of himself in RUSH. Jon Moxley vs RUSH for the AEW Interim World Championship is gonna be a mirror match Moxley battling the Violent Mexican Unpredictable Version of himself in RUSH. 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWFightForTheFallen https://t.co/Qg9wNk8Dzk

Khan also detailed Rush's incredible track record as of late, which includes ten straight victories against top-tier opponents.

“I would probably give my answer to be Jon Moxley defending the AEW Interim World Championship versus Rush who is a great international star. He’s got a great record in lucha libre in Mexico, and is a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion and recently debuted in AEW with a huge win over Penta [Oscuro] and he has ten straight wins across AEW, Ring of Honor and Lucha Libre in Mexico.” [18:52-19:20]

Jon Moxley will defend his other world championship this Friday against a former WWE Superstar

Jon Moxley is currently one of the most high-profile double champions in professional wrestling. Not only is he the Interim AEW World Champion, but he is also the current GCW World Champion.

Moxley will defend the GCW World Championship against former WWE Superstar Blake Christian at The People vs GCW event in Nashville, Tennesse, this weekend.

Blake Christian recently put on an impressive showing during the Zero Hour of ROH's Death Before Dishonor event against Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony.

Will Moxley end the week as a double champion once again? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

