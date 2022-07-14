"Didn't see that coming" - AEW fans and personalities react to former WWE stars becoming world tag team champions against The Young Bucks

Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (Swerve in Our Glory) became AEW World Tag Team Champions for the very first time in the main event of Dynamite.

They bested former champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a back-and-forth matchup.

Fans on Twitter garnered positive reactions on Swerve in Our Glory's crowning moment. A couple of fans were caught off guard with the result but expressed their approval for it nonetheless.

RJ...🏆7 @RJ2OO @AEW @swerveconfident



Swerve In Our Glory Are The New AEW World Tag Team Champions @RealKeithLee I didn't see that comingSwerve In Our Glory Are The New AEW World Tag Team Champions @AEW @swerveconfident @RealKeithLee I didn't see that comingSwerve In Our Glory Are The New AEW World Tag Team Champions 🔥 https://t.co/pA5h6qCuj3

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

THAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!

WE HAVE NEW AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!

#AEWDynamite #FyterFest OMG!!!!! OMG!!!THAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!WE HAVE NEW AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!! OMG!!!!! OMG!!!THAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!WE HAVE NEW AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!#AEWDynamite #FyterFest https://t.co/epj4G3EhAC

A user also commended the amazing performance of the former WWE stars, leading to their tag team title victory.

Meanwhile, podcaster Will Washington lauded his cousin Swerve for winning the title and even hailed AEW as the greatest company of all time.

One fan's thoughts on AEW were later changed due to the main event match being a "banger."

Harry From CBus @HarryFromCBus

#AEWDynamite I have been critical of AEW as of late but that tag team championship match was a straight up banger. I have been critical of AEW as of late but that tag team championship match was a straight up banger.#AEWDynamite

Aside from fans, members of the AEW roster chimed in as well by sharing thoughts on Swerve in Our Glory's title win and the match overall.

Serpentico exclaimed that the champions should give him and King Luther (CHAOS PROJECT) their rematch. They faced Swerve in Our Glory on AEW Dark last month in a losing effort.

Another victim of Swerve and Lee, The Butcher, aired his opinions on the title change.

Bunkhouse Butch @andycomplains We almost beat those dudes last week. We almost beat those dudes last week.

Ethan Page noted a certain spot between the Team Taz members. Meanwhile, referee Aubrey Edwards had nothing but awe in the title match.

Lastly, on-air personality Alex Abrahantes congratulated the former WWE superstars on becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 here.

Former WWE stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland outlasted The Young Bucks and Team Taz on Dynamite

Both teams went on to exchange signature maneuvers and underhanded tactics during the match. The Young Bucks had a superkick party for the challengers, Ricky Starks hitting one of his own against Matt Jackson and Powerhouse Hobbs had a barrage of spinebusters.

Swerve in Our Glory then hit a Swerve Stomp on Matt but Team Taz broke the pin by piling on Strickland. Lee charged with a suicide dive and Swerve hit another Stomp on Ricky Starks to finally win the tag team title.

The former WWE star's crowning moment was definitely a breakthrough as they were the first African-Americans to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, it will be interesting to see how their reign will play out after showing some cracks over the last few months.

AEW Dynamite can be seen live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far