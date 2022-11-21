AEW Fight Forever: Everything you need to know

All Elite Wrestling is entering the competitive wrestling video game business with 'AEW Fight Forever'. This is a video game that will take the fight to the long-established WWE 2K games, and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

Developed by acclaimed wrestling game developer Yuke’s, AEW Fight Forever will allow fans to play as their favorite AEW wrestlers. It promises plenty of features on offer as the company hopes it will unseat the competition and establish itself at the top. From Career Mode to Online Co-op Gameplay and from deep customization options to all kinds of matches being available, the title ticks many boxes.

The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox ONE, Nintendo Switch and PC, which means unless you are a dinosaur, you can buy it and spend many hours playing. It is available for pre-order on https://aew.thqnordic.com/, where you can press the 'pre-order' button and choose which device you are ordering it for.

With the release of a new trailer showing gameplay and other features, the hype surrounding AEW Fight Forever is real. Hopefully, the game is so good that we keep fighting in it forever.

Major star missing in AEW Fight Forever

CM Punk has been removed from the cover of AEW Fight Forever game.

When AEW Fight Forever was first announced, AEW star CM Punk was one of the cover stars. However, following the controversy surrounding him as of late, he has not been featured in the new trailer, and is probably not in the game. This comes as a surprise given Punk was heavily marketed as a reason for buying the game.

Kenny Omega, who is AEW Executive Vice President and a former AEW Tag Team, Trios and World Champion, is now the cover star of the game alongside new AEW World Champion MJF. Omega, the man behind the idea of the game, provided an update on it, stating that it is almost ready.

"We are now in a phase with this game where we can start taking it on the road and getting fans to have their hands put on it....I don't feel satisfied with it. I still think there is more that needs to be done, and we're going to keep continuing to use whatever resources in manpower to polish it up and make sure it's a better, free-flowing project." [H/T WrestlingInc]

With an abundance of features and the promise of silky-smooth gameplay, AEW Fight Forever has us excited. You can bet that we will be spending hours playing it to see how it stacks up.

