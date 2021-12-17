AEW needs to do a better job of building their big men

AEW has done a terrific job thus far in assembling some of wrestling's best talent from the past to the present.

The mix of young stars like MJF and Hangman Adam Page with longtime legends such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson has been the perfect cocktail of entertainment. Overall, it's been pleasing to the AEW fans' palates.

There's no doubting that Tony Khan has been incredibly smart in how he is positioning his promotion for the future. But to be fair (and he will surely admit this himself), he's dropped the ball a few times as well.

As a company that has now entered its third year of existence, AEW must constantly be thinking of cultivating new stars. One place they could start is with their roster of big men — the legitimate heavyweights.

It's time for AEW to make room for the big boys

While AEW's current main event scene is impressive, it does feature a lot of performers who are on the smallish side. Danielson, MJF, Punk, and others are just over the 200-pound mark and are not nearly as physically imposing as some of their AEW counterparts.

It's time to bring some of the larger athletes up to their status level.

Veterans such as Jake Hager and Lance Archer should be the first in line to get the star treatment, as they already have impressive resumes.

Hager is not only a legitimate amateur wrestling star and undefeated cage fighter, he's also a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. That alone is enough to give him a decent run at chasing the title, but the fact that he is part of The Inner Circle and can use Chris Jericho as his carnival barker seals the deal.

Archer is an international superstar and is highly decorated in Japan. Although his signing received a lot of fanfare, he's been grossly underused during his tenure with AEW.

Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Wardlow can also achieve that same level if given the right time and angles

Despite being a former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Cage has been lost in the shuffle with AEW. He got a title shot early in his time with his new promotion but has done little since — besides getting into a pretty mild feud with his former faction, Team Taz.

Hobbs and Wardlow are both a work-in-progress but have TONS of power and potential. Both could easily be lifted to the next level if they were fed some lower to mid-card names and allowed to cut right through them.

At this point, it's time for AEW to find at least two or three of these bona fide big men to be a part of the main event mix constantly. Despite all the changes to the industry in the last 10-15 years, pro wrestling will always be a clash of the titans.

It's time for AEW to turn these monsters of the mat loose and let them breathe fire.

