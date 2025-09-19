AEW has found its Tiffany Stratton!

Tiffany Stratton has become one of the fastest-rising and popular WWE superstars of the modern era. From being the Buff Barbie of NXT to becoming The Center of the Universe on SmackDown and winning her first WWE Women's Championship within months of her main roster debut, Stratton has carved an incredible career with a progressing future.Interestingly, Tony Khan's AEW promotion might have found its version of Tiffany Stratton on its roster: Megan Bayne.Megan Bayne has been over with the crowd, similar to Tiffany StrattonMegan Bayne's success on the independent circuit led to her debut in AEW at the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite on January 15, 2025. It has been only a few months since she began her tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, yet her raw power, strength, in-ring acumen, and personality have garnered her major attention from the audience. This has been similar to Tiffany Stratton, who has commanded the crowd's reaction and appreciation since her debut, which has ascended over time, no matter whether she has portrayed herself as a babyface or heel.Top feuds upon arrival at the scene, like Tiffany Stratton had on the main rosterTiffany Stratton had a remarkable tenure in WWE NXT, which led to her main roster call-up at the start of 2024. Immediately upon her arrival, she was inserted into top feuds with major names like Bayley, Nia Jax, and Naomi. Moreover, within months of her debut on SmackDown, Stratton became Miss Money in the Bank. Megan Bayne had a similar road, feuding with top stars like Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa upon her AEW debut, showcasing the parallel roads both stars have had.Positioned to be a top star of the women's division for the futureTiffany Stratton's ascension, which led to her capturing the WWE Women's Championship on the first SmackDown of 2025, her regular presence on television, and huge matches against legends like Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair, is a clear testimony of her place as the future of the women's division. Witnessing that, Tony Khan has been similarly positioning Megan Bayne, with her being a top fixture on AEW programming, feuding with top names, and delivering exceptional and dominant in-ring performances. The only thing Bayne needs to match Stratton's career is a huge title win, which, looking at her tenure so far, is a huge possibility in the future.