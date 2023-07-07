AEW has found their own Triple H and Shawn Michaels

AEW and WWE don't have a lot in common despite the former wanting to emulate and in some cases even overtake the sports entertainment behemoth. Tony Khan has tried to make his product appeal to a large audience in the US and around the world.

He has brought the likes of Chris Jericho, Paul Wight (Big Show) and CM Punk on board to help elevate the company and in some ways, he has succeeded.

Quite a few interesting things have happened in AEW over the past few weeks and Tony Khan may have seemingly stumbled upon his company’s Shawn Michaels and Triple H in MJF and Adam Cole.

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, who were bitter rivals just a few weeks ago, have struck up a friendship that resembles a lot like Hunter and Shawn shared. The duo were essentially forced to team up to compete in the AEW Tag Team Tournament.

Since then, the two men have essentially become frenemies, where there is a bit of tension, but at the same time, you can see that the two respect each other.

Will AEW thrive with MJF & Adam Cole taking center stage?

There is a lot to admire when it comes to the two men's in-ring capabilities. But what sets them apart is their ability to cut a promo, or in this case, perform a well-executed skit, pretty much similar to what DX did during their heyday.

Their comedic ability was all too visible when Cole and MJF were taking part in a workout session video segment. The latter was being his usual cocky self when bench pressing huge weights only for the former to nonchalantly step in and complete the task with ease, leaving the AEW World Champion bewildered.

Another instance of how the two men complement each other was during their AEW tag team match against the duo of Magic Meat. Max surprisingly showed a lot of character and stepped back so that Adam Cole could have the spotlight, which is pretty much what Triple H used to do with Shawn Michaels by his side.

Their chemistry showed no signs of slowing down, as after the match, MJF threw a birthday surprise for Adam Cole as it was his 34th birthday. He even had a cake brought out by members of the backroom staff.

As Cole leaned into the cake, MJF was getting ready to push his face into it only for Cole to perform a reversal and push Max’s face instead.

That however did not end badly as MJF appeared to laugh it off and even managed to get Cole to thank him for this elaborate surprise as the crowd broke in chants of "Eat the cake"

What will happen next is anyone’s guess, but for the time being, we will get to see more of Adam Cole and MJF as a tag team and it is surely going to be memorable.

