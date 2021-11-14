AEW Full Gear 2021 - Best and Worst - Title reign ends after 346 days, TNA veteran debuts, strange finish to major match

The third edition of AEW Full Gear concluded tonight, but it has created some history-making moments that fans will remember in years to come.

Given the underwhelming build-up to the marquee pay-per-view, the company did a far more commendable job conveying the storytelling inside the ring. However, the lack of surprises may have left a sour taste in everybody's mouths, considering what Tony Khan pulled off at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Still, the crowd at the Target Center in Minneapolis remained electric until the end of the show. We'll now quickly get down to the positives and negatives from this event. Since this will be the reviewer's perspective on the article, feel free to share your thoughts as well.

#5 Best: Hangman Page dethrones Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

One of the biggest highlights of Full Gear occurred during the main event of the show. Hangman Page finally fulfilled his prophecy of becoming AEW World Champion by defeating Kenny Omega. It also marked the culmination of a long-running rivalry between two former friends.

It was a terrific bout, which saw both men laying their entire arsenal on display to put each other down. Earlier in the night, when Bryan Danielson emerged as the No.1 contender, fans were in bated breath wondering if the company might keep the title around Omega's waist.

When he pushed the referee to take Page's Buckshot Lariat, it almost made everyone believe that the fan-favorite star could get screwed. However, a laser-focused Hangman Page put an end to Kenny Omega's reign at 346 days.

Moreover, The Young Bucks' respect towards The Cowboy possibly teased multiple stories moving forward. The gesture could be their way of settling their differences aside from Page. Most importantly, it might kickstart a rift between The Elite faction, thus leading to Omega taking time off.

Regardless of what happens, Hangman Page's victory kickstarts a new era on Dynamite programming next week. It will be interesting to see what All Elite Wrestling has in store for their new champion down the road.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das