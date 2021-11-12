5 feuds that should be resolved at AEW Full Gear

The last of AEW's annual four big pay-per-views, Full Gear, is set to entertain wrestling fans on November 13, 2021, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The card is already stacked with heavyweight matches.

Tony Khan and Co. have been actively promoting the massive event, amidst several rumors of surprising debuts. Full Gear is also projected to witness the culmination of many storylines set up in recent months.

Everyone is hyped to see how the scheduled matches unfold and what surprises the arena might witness. Here are five feuds that should be resolved at AEW Full Gear 2021.

#5 Lucha Brothers vs. FTR at AEW Full Gear

The Lucha Bros were on a roll when they won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from the Young Bucks in a steel cage match that tested the resilience of both teams. Their supremacy was short-lived, though.

In a controversial match with FTR (disguised as Las Super Ranas) on AEW Dynamite, the luchadors' AAA World Tag Team Championship title was taken away.

The match did not work well from a storyline perspective since there was already a feud between The Death Triangle and Andrade. The explanation was that Andrade had paid FTR to pull off this twist.

On October 27 of AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros laid down the challenge to FTR. This led to a match being booked for them at Full Gear. FTR seems to be very confident in their ability to win the AEW Tag Team Championship from the defenders.

If Lucha Bros' storyline against FTR is wrapped up in Full Gear, fans will find closure to the feud. It would also provide an opportunity for both teams to explore new paths next year. Either way, Full Gear is about to see a lot of action.

