AEW and Jacksonville Jaguars announced as title sponsors of star-studded charity event

AEW president Tony Khan is having two of his worlds come together as All Elite Wrestling and his NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, have been named as the title sponsors for the upcoming Kultureball event.

Kultureball is an event held by the charity KultureCity, who is the United States' leading nonprofit for sensory inclusion and acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

Not only will AEW and the Jaguars be involved in the event, but it will also have a special musical performance by platinum-record selling recording artist Flo Rida.

Tony Khan had this to say in a recent press release regarding the event:

"On behalf of the Jaguars and AEW, it’s an honor to support KultureBall and the example it sets for live events across the nation and the around the world. We look forward to continuing our partnership with KultureCity and ensuring that our events are sensory inclusive, accepting and inclusive for all." said Tony Khan.

The event will take place on August 27th 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, where there will also be awards handed out to those who have done exceptional work for the charity.

Tony Khan and AEW have done a lot of charity work already in 2022

KultureCity isn't the only charity that Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling have done major work with so far in 2022. The most notable was the work the company has done with the Owen Hart Foundation.

In the lead-up to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Tony Khan put together a men's and women's tournament to celebrate AEW's work with the charity founded by Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling!Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling!Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! https://t.co/4vayhDLBwy

Martha and her children were seen at a number of All Elite Wrestling events, with her presenting the winners of the respective tournaments, Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., with championship belts.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether or not the Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will return in 2023. However, the great charity work that the company has done will continue no matter what time of year it is.

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far