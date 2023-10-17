AEW is making a big mistake with Jeff Hardy

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on the March 9, 2022, episode of Dynamite, joining his brother Matt Hardy and riling up the company's fans. There were big expectations for the younger Hardy brother, but it seems that any momentum he once had has disappeared.

The Charismatic Enigma got off to a strong start in both tag team and singles action. He even made it to the men's finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament last year before falling to tournament winner Adam Cole. A DUI arrest in June 2022 put a stop to his run, and Jeff was suspended indefinitely.

Since his return in April this year, Jeff has mostly been utilized in tag team action with his brother, Matt Hardy. The two have teamed up with various mid-card stars in multi-man matches and are often on the losing end.

While Jeff Hardy hasn't exactly been buried in AEW, he seems to occupy a strange position for a former WWE Champion and one of the most popular wrestling stars of the past two decades. Many fans have grown frustrated with Tony Khan's treatment of the future Hall of Famer, who they see as being wasted in the twilight of his career.

While it's obvious that Jeff can't fly like he used to, the fact that most of his recent appearances have been tucked away in trios and eight-man tag matches on AEW Rampage could be a bad call from a promotion that's entered a very obvious cooling-off period.

Jeff Hardy hasn't won a singles match in 523 days

While Jeff Hardy hasn't had a ton of luck in the tag team division lately, his singles career has been hit even harder. The former WWE Champion is on a massive losing streak at the moment, having not won a singles match in 523 days.

Hardy's last singles win came against Darby Allin in the first round of last year's Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. The bout had a No Disqualification stipulation and featured some wince-inducing spots from both Hardy and Allin, who many consider to be this generation's version of The Charismatic Enigma.

Jeff is 46 years old, and his trademark daredevil style has left him a little the worse for wear. The clock is ticking on his career, but only time will tell if Tony Khan decides to utilize him more in AEW.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should have a higher profile in All Elite Wrestling, or do you believe his time has passed and he should elevate other stars? Let us know in the comments section below!