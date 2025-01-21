AEW may have already found its next CM Punk

CM Punk had a brief but memorable run in AEW from 2021 to 2023. During his stint, The Second City Saint had a generational feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who may be a perfect person to step into Punk's shoes in the Jacksonville-based company.

MJF is an AEW original. The 28-year-old quickly rose through the ranks with his amazing heel work and later won the AEW World Title. Considering his incredible talent and capabilities at a young age, The Salt of The Earth could be the next Punk of Tony Khan's company for the following reasons:

MJF is great on the mic, just like CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Trending

Even CM Punk's haters would grudgingly admit that The Best in The World has terrific microphone skills. Punk belongs to the pantheon of wrestlers who deliver memorable promos consistently. Well, the same could be said about MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been great on the mic throughout his AEW run. He has the ability to infuse life into any feud with his amazing heel promos.

The Second City Saint inspired MJF during the latter's formative years

During his memorable feud with CM Punk in 2021-2022, The Wolf of Wrestling admitted in one of his promos that he was a fan of The Straight Edge Superstar from a young age and was inspired by The Second City Saint's infamous Pipebomb promo in 2011. His promos certainly reflect that.

Many fans on social media consider Friedman to be the best in the wrestling world right now. Hence, AEW can present him as its next CM Punk.

MJF and CM Punk are somewhat anti-authority

Going back to the infamous Pipebomb promo in 2011, Punk made it clear during that segment that he hated the people who were in charge of WWE at the time. The Voice of The Voiceless has never been known as a 'company guy' and is more focused on the business side of things. He has always been seen as anti-authority.

MJF is very similar to how Punk operates in terms of business. The American Hero never shies away from taking shots at his boss, Tony Khan, and openly admitted last year that he re-signed with AEW because the company's president was paying him ''an exorbitant amount of money.''

Expand Tweet

Friedman is expected to stay in All Elite Wrestling for a few more years, and only time will tell if Tony Khan will continue to push the 28-year-old as a main-event player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback