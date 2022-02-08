AEW is doing too much, too fast

When AEW first launched in 2019, President and CEO Tony Khan promised that the company would be very aggressive in pursuing the best talent in the pro wrestling business.

In the past several months, AEW has added so many stars that it's now a galaxy all on its own. From names like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson to Jay Lethal and Mercedes Martinez, Khan has not been afraid to pick all the fruit off the tree.

It has worked to a certain extent, as fans were incredibly hyped to see some stars that WWE cast off. They also got to see the return of a crowd favorite that most fans thought would never happen.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Will AEW ever get back the hype and momentum they had during CM Punk’s debut to All Out to Grand Slam?



If so, when and how? Because this was literally the perfect moment ever and nothing is topping this. Will AEW ever get back the hype and momentum they had during CM Punk’s debut to All Out to Grand Slam?If so, when and how? Because this was literally the perfect moment ever and nothing is topping this. https://t.co/EDslQtGnEb

It's been everything from exciting to exhilarating, and the All Elite Wrestling audience has eaten it up. It's also led to some dream match-ups, with the potential for many, many more.

Unfortunately, AEW seems to be moving a little too fast with the checkbook

There's no doubt that pro wrestling's number two promotion has a very impressive roster. They have filled the cupboard with performers of various talents from all over the world.

But they are doing it too much. They have many special events going on, trying to do a lot of things to get mainstream exposure. In the meantime, they continue to plug names into the roster.

We are now being promised another big signing this week on Dynamite. That's one more established name that they must utilize, or they will be wasted.

That's been a big issue. There were coveted free agents who signed with Tony Khan for an opportunity in a new environment. However, several of them have been lost in the shuffle.

Even with two weekly shows, there are star performers who you sometimes don't see on television for weeks.

Brian Cage is an excellent example of this. The former IMPACT World Champion was highly sought after when he left his former promotion and was considered a golden acquisition when he signed with AEW.

Sadly, the promotion never really fired up 'The Machine.' He will probably depart the company as soon as his contract expires.

This could become an alarming trend for All Elite Wrestling. While the money is nice, performers want to be on the big stage. Unfortunately, there's not much room on that stage. It appears it's going to get even more crowded.

Tony Khan probably needs to thin out the roster and refrain from signing every wrestler cast off by another company. With so many different characters, there's so much going on that it's hard for the audience to follow at times.

AEW is a race car doing a hundred miles an hour right now. Maybe it's time to pump the brakes.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling is adding too many wrestlers and doing too much right now? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

