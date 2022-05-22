Tony Khan must play a winning hand at AEW Double or Nothing

Next weekend represents a lot for AEW and owner Tony Khan. Perhaps stronger than ever in terms of the depth of their roster, the promotion is looking to make a big statement with Double or Nothing on May 29.

AEW's best will invade the Las Vegas Strip with some high-profile stars and important storylines that have been weaved together over the last couple of months.

The main event will be especially important, where many believe there will be a passing of the torch from current world champion Adam Page to CM Punk. Considering The Best in the World's stature and popularity, that almost seems like a no-brainer.

As important as the title clash will be, this entire show must deliver. AEW has been buying up talent from the open market and has even purchased another entire franchise, Ring of Honor, in the process. Tony Khan has invested heavily in building his own professional wrestling empire. Now it's time for him to put his mojo where his money is.

He'll have a lot to work with. Considering the vast array of talent and angles that are being presented, Double or Nothing looks like an incredible event. On paper.

That paper won't be worth anything if the man with the pencil doesn't scrawl out a sensational story next Sunday. Often criticized for poor execution of angles that went nowhere, the man behind All Elite Wrestling needs to shake that perception.

Tony Khan must rise to the occasion and ensure that this month's big card is one of the best that AEW has ever offered.

Several critics and observers have expressed their belief that Khan isn't much of a booker and often goes with things he reads on social media. He's been mocked and labeled a 'money mark' on the internet.

Many legendary names like Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and others have openly called him on the carpet for programming errors and the way he has utilized his robust roster.

So Double or Nothing isn't just a big night for AEW and its fans. It isn't just about the wrestlers or the titles. It will be a huge moment for Tony Khan as well. He must take the reigns on this one and deliver big-time results as his promotion is at a turning point right now.

🌹 @RhianRozek This has a chance to be AEW’s best PPV This has a chance to be AEW’s best PPV https://t.co/5Oq9o9snvV

AEW has an amazing schedule lined up from spring to fall, with the New Japan show in June and All Out fllowing a couple of months later. But it all starts here. There can be no striking out; this show has to be a home run.

Can Khan pull it off? Of course. He's already been responsible for some of the best pay-per-views of the past few years. This time, however, he's got superior talent to work with, and some intriguing angles that need to come to a close. So there can be no excuses. It's time for Tony Khan to show us a winning hand at Double or Nothing.

Are you looking forward to AEW Double or Nothing? What do you think the best match on the card will be? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

