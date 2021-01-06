AEW New Year's Smash Night 1 Preview: Two title matches, Jon Moxley returns

The first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2021 will feature Night One of New Year's Smash. The AEW World Championship and the AEW Women's Championship will both be on the line tonight. We will also see the return of former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix

2021 is here and what a way to kick off the new year with an explosive #AEW World Championship match as the challenger @ReyFenixMx takes on the champion @KennyOmegamanX for night one of New Year's Smash TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/7vvi7SMHur — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2021

The AEW World Championship will be on the line tonight at New Year's Smash as Kenny Omega defends the title against Rey Fenix of Death Triangle. 2021 looks like it will be a massive year for Kenny Omega and he will want to get it off to a flying start with a successful title defense.

Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Abadon

Hikaru Shida has now been AEW Women's Champion for over 226 days. Shida has overcome every opponent she has come across since winning the title but her challenger tonight, Abadon, is a little different. Abadon already seems to be inside Hikaru Shida's head and we've seen Shida more shaken than at any other point in her reign as AEW Women's Champion.

Shida will still be the favorite going in tonight and she will retain the title if she can get over Abadon's fear factor.

Jon Moxley set to return

.@JonMoxley returns during Night One of our New Year's Smash TONIGHT LIVE!

Tickets for Night One are on-sale NOW and start at $20 via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/83eJuE1I6I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2021

Former AEW World Champion will return tonight at New Year's Smash. There's unfinished business between Jon Moxley and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega so it will be interesting to see what All Elite Wrestling have planned for Moxley going forward. Will we see Moxley continue his feud with Omega or will we see him in a new storyline?

Jake Hager and Wardlow face off in singles action

The suit comes off and the battle is on - @RealWardlow vs. @RealJakeHager this Wednesday is sure to be a headbanger 😤 What does this mean for the #InnerCircle? pic.twitter.com/H9lm86uqMm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 4, 2021

We have a hoss battle in store for us tonight as Jake Hager faces off against Wardlow. Both AEW stars are members of the Inner Circle and it will be interesting to see where this goes.

Cody Rhodes takes on Matt Sydal

It's an explosive singles match as @CodyRhodes looks to derail to winning streak of Matt Sydal (@findevan) during Night 1 of our New Year's Smash TOMORROW NIGHT!



Watch the full Road to episode here ➡️ https://t.co/sGZIbv8GZD pic.twitter.com/fLqk5RH5pr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2021

Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal will face off in singles action tonight. Rhodes will be the favorite going in but someone of Matt Sydal's caliber should not be discounted. Sydal has found success all over the world including in WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Matt Sydal will go into tonight's episode sensing an opportunity to stamp his mark in All Elite Wrestling with a big win over Cody Rhodes.