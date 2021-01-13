AEW New Year's Smash Night 2 Preview: 2 title matches, The Elite in action

The second night of AEW New Year's Smash is just hours away. We have a solid card - including two title matches - with both the TNT Championship and the NWA Women's Championship on the line. The Elite will also be back together and in action tonight, following the shocking conclusion to last week's episode.

Also on the card, PAC will face Eddie Kingston in singles action, while the Waiting Room makes its Dynamite debut.

Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against Brian Cage

We saw the weighing-in ceremony ahead of this match last week on AEW Dynamite. Cage came in at 272 pounds, whereas the champion, Darby Allin, came in at 170 pounds - more than a 100 pounds lighter than the challenger.

Darby Allin has the odds stacked against him. Not only is he outweighed and overpowered physically by his opponent, but Allin will also have to deal with Team Taz and being outnumbered.

Darby Allin definitely has a tough task ahead of him tonight, and it remains to be seen if Sting gets involved tonight.

The history between Taz and Darby Allin goes back to last year. Taz offered to give Darby advice, which the latter rejected. This led to Taz recruiting Brian Cage and laying the foundations for Team Taz.

Serena Deeb puts the NWA Women's Championship on the line against Tay Conti

Both champion and challenger were in action on AEW Dark last night and emerged victorious. Serena Deeb beat Tesha Price, while Tay Conti defeated Marti Daniels.

Conti has been very impressive in recent weeks, but Serena Deeb is a seasoned veteran. Deeb will go in as the favorite but make no mistake, this is the biggest match of Tay Conti's career so far, and we can expect a top performance from her.

The Elite will be in action on AEW Dynamite

“Let’s have an Elite reunion as @KennyOmegamanX the AEW World Champ & the World Tag Team Champs have a 6-man tag-team next week!” -@TheDonCallis.



Night Two of our New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/AIQoYdD5Rp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021

Following the shocking conclusion to last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Elite will be in action tonight. No opponents have been announced for this match as of now.

PAC and Eddie Kingston face off in singles action

This is going to be an absolute brawl! It's @BASTARDPAC vs. #EddieKingston (@MadKing1981) in singles action this Wednesday!



Watch Night Two of the New Year's Smash TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xXCQFzhVbf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2021

We saw Eddie Kingston and his family take out Pentagon and PAC backstage last week on AEW Dynamite, while Kenny Omega had Fenix at his mercy inside the ring following their match. PAC is not a happy man at the best of times, and he will be in a dangerous mood tonight after what happened last week.

Eddie Kingston has made a very dangerous enemy in PAC. He will find out the consequences of the same first-hand tonight when they face each other in singles action.

The Waiting Room makes its Dynamite debut

The Waiting Room w/ Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D makes it's #AEWDynamite debut with special guest 'The American Nightmare' @CodyRhodes!



Watch Night Two of the New Year's Smash TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/lgRoftx21W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2021

The Waiting Room will makes its AEW debut later tonight, as Dr. Britt Baker welcomes former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Cody was in action on AEW Dynamite last week, beating Matt Sydal in singles action, and was accompanied to the ring by famous rapper Snoop Dogg.