"Fortune favors the bold" - Former NXT star sends a warning to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish recently sent a message to newly-crowned TNT Champion Sammy Guevara ahead of their title match on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Guevara ended Miro's 141-day championship reign at the latest edition of Dynamite this week. The fans were delighted when the crowd-favorite star emerged victorious to close the night.

However, moments later, Bobby Fish challenged Sammy Guevara, readily accepting it in a backstage interview.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Fish stated that while watching the match from his home, he imagined himself with the TNT Championship strapped across his waist. This vision prompted him to challenge the Spanish God.

Furthermore, Bobby Fish added that his mustache and the TNT Championship would look great together. The former WWE star said he would put his best foot forward against Guevara:

“I’m home watching AEW just like everybody else. And I see this thing go down, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘okay, fortune favors the bold. And that title, and this mustache, would look friggin’ fantastic together. I’m like, ‘listen, I can sit on my hands here and do nothing or I could put my name in the ring, so to speak, and see what happens. So that’s what I did. That’s the plan, man. Like I said, man, I looked at that title and I got this mustache – they would look great together, and the only way to take that from him is to go and take it from him. So that’s what we’re doing,” said Bobby Fish (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Sammy Guevara could have a long run with the TNT Championship in AEW

Sammy Guevara's coronation as a champion was a long time coming in AEW. Tony Khan has done a terrific job building the Spanish God up as a genuine main event star.

Going by the slow-burn approach AEW adopted to push him, it's unlikely Guevara will drop the TNT title anytime soon. It won't come as a surprise if Sammy Guevara carries the championship gold well into 2022.

