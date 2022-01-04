"It can be jarring, I'll be frank" - Cody Rhodes shares his honest thoughts about AEW fans booing him 

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is arguably the most controversial performer in the business today. Despite fans vehemently rejecting his babyface character and raining down boos on him, the AEW star claimed he wouldn't turn heel anytime soon.

In a recent chat with PWInsider, Cody explained one shouldn't judge the crowd for booing or cheering for someone as they pay money to support or reject whomever they like. He added that it's best to let the fans do their thing rather than influence their behavior.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes confessed that listening to the crowd's jeers can be "jarring" since they were supportive of him until a few months back.

"I'm always of the idea that you can't judge your audience. They pay their money and can do whatever they would like, that's one of the most beautiful things about it. We don't have to turn down the boos or turn up the cheers. We have to let it be. It can be jarring, I'll be frank. It can be jarring to go from this wrestling Messiah in the first year and doing no wrong to now three years in and people want to see you lose,"said Cody Rhodes.

One can just look back at Cody Rhodes' third TNT Championship win at last week's AEW Rampage, where he defeated Sammy Guevara, to understand just how much the fans have turned against him.

Cody Rhodes considers himself as the "luckiest" wrestler in the world

The AEW EVP added that as long as audiences are reacting to him, he considers himself to be incredibly lucky. Cody Rhodes stated that it feels great to hear dueling chants from fans, with some cheering and others booing, as it makes him feel he's the "center of attraction."

"As long as they are doing what they're doing, I genuinely consider myself the luckiest wrestler on the planet. If you have a dueling chant going on, do I feel like the center of attention and feel lucky. I couldn't ask for a better season in wrestling than what is happening. It's nuts and I'm lucky to be in this spot," Cody said.

Cody Rhodes will make his second TNT Championship defense at AEW Battle of the Belts on January 8th. It won't be an easy task for the challenger, Sammy Guevara, as he has never defeated Rhodes in singles competition, losing both of their one-on-one bouts.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' current character in AEW? Do you want him to turn into a full-fledged heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

