Tony Khan reveals details surrounding CM Punk's debut

AEW President Tony Khan has provided his thoughts on CM Punk's debut and revealed his honest opinion regarding it.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling in a recent interview, Tony Khan stated that CM Punk's debut was one of the best things AEW has ever done and was especially glad the iconic moment took place in Illinois.

Tony Khan mentioned that he was happy to be able to bring AEW over to Chicago and to the United Center.

"Yeah, it's one of my favorite things we've ever done and to be able to do it, so close to my home, in my home state of Chicago, near where I grew up and you know, a city where my parents have a home now. It's been a home for good chunk of my life, so I was so happy to be able to bring AEW to the United Center," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan is excited for CM Punk's future in AEW

Tony Khan went on to mention that it meant a lot to him to be able to organize something special for the AEW fans, which was quite the big deal for the company in general.

TK added that CM Punk himself had brilliant input in regards to his debut at The First Dance and concluded by hinting that there is a lot more in store for the former WWE Champion.

"It meant so much to be able to organize something that meant so much to the fans and the idea of doing the show then and there really, so much of it stemmed from the mind of CM Punk... trying to put together ideas and things that not only we would enjoy but we thought the fans would enjoy too. And I think there's still so much to come."

On the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk will be teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin for a huge six-man tag team match against MJF and FTR. Punk has been feuding with MJF for a few weeks now and is finally about to cross paths with him in a match.

