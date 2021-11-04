Former WWE Star Offers to Help Cody Rhodes after loss on AEW Dynamite

AEW's EVP had another rough night on AEW Dynamite, as The American Nightmare lost yet another highly competitive bout. This time against AEW star Andreade El Idolo, losing the match when AAA Tag Team Champions FTR interfed, attacking Rhodes with their title belts.

Following the match, Matt Cardona took to Twitter to extend an offer of help to Rhodes. He said he would come to AEW and rejoin the Nightmare Family if Rhodes wanted him to.

"Need some help Code Man? I think I still got that Nightmare Family jacket lol." - said Cardona

This would not be the first time Cardona has tagged with Cody Rhodes in AEW. Cardona's in-ring debut for the company featured him partnering with Rhodes to take on The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Cardona wrestled in AEW on a limited basis in the summer and early fall of 2020, following his release from WWE during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Cardona's final match for All Elite Wrestling came at the September All Out pay-per-view last year, when he teamed up with Nightmare Family members - Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall and Scorpio Sky in an 8-man tag match against The Dark Order's Mr. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evile Uno and Stu Grayson.

Why did Matt Cardona leave AEW?

When it was reported that Cardona was leaving AEW in late 2020, it caught many fans off guard. After leaving WWE, fans assumed that AEW would be the perfect place for him to make a serious name for himself. Especially since the common belief was that WWE misused him during his 15-year career in the company.

However, Cardona would later discuss the reasons why he left AEW, claiming that simply, "It just didn't work out".

While appearing on Talk Is Jericho, Cardona said:

“I loved it. It was super cool. Do I wish it was with people? Sure, but it is what it is. But everyone was super welcoming. It’s something I definitely needed. Sometimes perception is reality. So when people are like, ‘Oh my god, he got so big! He got in great shape.’ If you want to believe that, sure, but I was in the same shape that I was in for years,"....“At AEW, it just didn’t work out at the time. There’s so many people there, and there just wasn’t anything for me at the time. No hard feelings, not to say I’ll never be there again because I would love to be. Obviously, there’s no doubt AEW is the place to be. It’s the talk of the wrestling business every single week. Timing’s everything, and it wasn’t the right time.”

