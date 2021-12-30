"Don't go out with a smiley face" - Jim Cornette slams AEW babyface for recent performance

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was critical of Varsity Blondes member Griff Garrison's performance on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Garrison lost a squash match against Malakai Black during last Wednesday's Holiday Bash episode. The bout resulted from the latter spitting mist on Julia Hart's face, who has been associated with Varsity Blondes for a few months now.

Although Griff Garrison showed a lot of aggression during one of his backstage promos targeted at Black, he failed to create any impact during the match.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran criticized the AEW star's character work. He was particularly unhappy that Garrison was smiling before the match when he should have displayed rage and anger towards Malakai Black.

"You're mad, there's been sh*** happening to your sister Julia. Don't go out with a smiley face and glorify for the sake of the crowd. Have your game face on and look at this guy like you want to fight him out in the parking lot. He was happy until the bell rang, and he ran towards Malakai Black and eat Malakai Black's boot, and then he wasn't happy anymore." said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette feels the match on AEW Dynamite was "bland"

It wasn't just Griff Garrison's character work, but Jim Cornette was left unimpressed by the match itself. Despite having an in-ring talent like Malakai Black, Cornette stated that the bout was "bland" and "awkward."

Furthermore, the former WWE manager stated that the clash on AEW Dynamite was not "good" or "exciting."

"It was about as bland and awkward a match between a top guy and an underneath guy I've ever seen. It wasn't smooth, it wasn't exciting, and it wasn't good," said Jim Cornette

The storyline involving Malakai Black and Varsity Blondes hasn't culminated yet, as the former will now face Brian Pillman Jr. on next week's AEW Dynamite. Though Black is expected to win, Pillman could put up a resilient fight and fare better than Garrison.

