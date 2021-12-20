"You've got to give her credibility" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for top star's poor booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently lashed out at AEW for booking Serena Deeb to lose too frequently on its programming.

The Professor of Professional Wrestling is arguably the best in-ring talent in AEW's women's division, with years of experience under her belt. Though she has impressed whenever she steps inside the squared circle, Serena Deeb is yet to find her way into the company's main event scene.

Among the many viewers who are slightly disappointed with Deeb's booking in AEW is Jim Cornette, who shared his views on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience. The former WWE manager stated that the former NWA Women's Champion stands out due to her overall ability as a performer.

He feels that the AEW star loses very often, which diminishes her standing and credibility in the company. Jim Cornette added that Serena Deeb's latest loss to Hikaru Shida on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was another example of the promotion wasting her talents.

"But Serena Deeb is incredible. Basics, timing, wrestles like a competition, not a performance, looks like an athlete. And we mentioned, she has not only worked with all the top talent... You've got to give her credibility with a series of wins or else you're just putting the best women's wrestler on the roster out there and beating her every week," said Jim Cornette

Serena Deeb recently spoke about joining forces with CM Punk in AEW

In a recent interview, The Professor of Professional Wrestling opened up about possibly reuniting with his Straight Edge Society stablemate CM Punk in AEW. For those unaware, Deeb and Punk were part of the iconic faction of WWE, which also included IMPACT Wrestling's Luke Gallows.

Serena Deeb disclosed that she shares a great equation with The Straight Edge Superstar and that they talk almost every week. She added that there's a chance they could both align sometime down the line in AEW.

"The dude’s a master storyteller. I mean he blows my mind with some of the stuff he does. He’s clearly one of the best to ever do it and we have a great relationship. We talk every week and everything is great and yeah, we might see a reunion one day.” - Serena Deeb on a reuinion with CM Punk

🌸 #NakajimaIsNOAH @EmeraldPrinxe If CM Punk signs with AEW.

AEW can bring back Straight Edge Society.



CM Punk, Serena Deeb, Gallows If CM Punk signs with AEW.AEW can bring back Straight Edge Society. CM Punk, Serena Deeb, Gallows https://t.co/h8nN3NMgnf

Though it's still wishful thinking, the prospect of seeing CM Punk and Serena Deeb could bring back several memories. Going by how entertaining they were together in WWE, there's little doubt their pairing could shine in AEW as well.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Serena Deeb's booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

