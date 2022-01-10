"Incredible acquisition" - Jim Cornette urges AEW to sign 21-year WWE veteran 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette thinks AEW and Tony Khan should secure the services of the legendary William Regal after he was recently let go by WWE.

It's no secret that Regal is one of the most knowledgeable minds in the wrestling business, whose contribution to the modern WWE landscape is undeniable. Apart from his on-screen managerial duties, William Regal was also a trainer, coach, and talent scout, having recruited many performers who are currently shining in WWE.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

As such, his release last week came as a major blow to fans, with many instantly sharing their desire to see the veteran join AEW. One among them is Jim Cornette.

On the latest episode of his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, he said AEW needs more coaches and trainers and that WWE is providing them precisely that in the form of Regal. The former wrestling manager also explained that many of today's biggest names in wrestling have immense respect for William Regal, which could prompt AEW to hire him.

"And again, what does AEW need? Trainers, coaches, and teachers, and they have (WWE) let some of the best go. And not only that, with Regal, he means so much to such a great amount of stars that have come through for however long, they are not gonna like that. So that is an incredible acquisition that the other company could turn around and pick up, and they have got a direct pipeline to someone that a majority of modern-day wrestlers trust," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette thinks William Regal could also recruit talent for AEW

Apart from training and teaching AEW stars, Jim Cornette feels the former European Champion could also recruit talent for Tony Khan for years to come. Furthermore, Cornette thinks that William Regal's talent scouting abilities have been overshadowed by his work as a trainer in recent years.

"Regal could recruit talent for Tony Khan for the next ten years and not get in everybody that would want to come for him. And nobody even brought that up, by the way, everyone says, 'Ohh what a great he is, what a great trainer he is,' nobody's brought up that. They (WWE) have just given Tony Khan a skeleton key to their goddamn talent closet," stated Cornette.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



Scouted, supported, & helped so much talent the last 20 yrs. One of the best most humble minds. If he chooses to go to It’s clear that William Regal had a special connection & bond with like 80% of wrestlers in the biz rn.Scouted, supported, & helped so much talent the last 20 yrs. One of the best most humble minds. If he chooses to go to #AEW to be a producer/coach. Would be a great pick up! It’s clear that William Regal had a special connection & bond with like 80% of wrestlers in the biz rn.Scouted, supported, & helped so much talent the last 20 yrs. One of the best most humble minds. If he chooses to go to #AEW to be a producer/coach. Would be a great pick up! https://t.co/5f9hdfy8bb

With many wrestling veterans under his payroll, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Tony Khan went out of his way to offer the best possible AEW deal to William Regal. The WWE legend could not only work in a backstage capacity but could also become an on-screen authority figure.

Do you see William Regal joining AEW anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

