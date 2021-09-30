Miro breaks silence after losing his TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite 

Miro recently sent a message minutes after surprisingly losing his TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of the Rochester show, 'The Redeemer' and Guevara wrestled a terrific encounter that left the fans on their feet. While the two putting up a memorable match didn't come as a surprise, Miro shockingly dropping his TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara did.

Taking to Twitter, Miro subtly addressed his dominant title reign coming to an end after 141 days. The Bulgarian star wrote that he would soon have a talk with his god. For those unaware, during his time as the TNT Champion, Miro referred to himself as the "God's Favorite Champion."

Check out Miro's tweet below:

"Me and my God are going to talk," tweeted Miro

Miro @ToBeMiro Me and my God are going to talk. Me and my God are going to talk.

Though Miro's AEW career started with a whimper, he found his ground after decimating Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on the May 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. Following that, he had several successful title defenses against the likes of Lance Archer, Eddie Kingston, and more.

While he no longer has gold strapped across his waist, the former United States Champion's prospects look brighter than ever in AEW.

Miro could enter the main event picture in AEW

Miro's TNT Championship loss has freed him to enter the main event picture in AEW. The former WWE star is yet to feud with some of the biggest stars in Tony Khan's company like Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, and new additions CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

These rivalries could benefit the Bulgarian star by helping him earn a shot at the coveted AEW Championship. That said, the wrestling business is often unpredictable, and it'll be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the next chapter in Miro's AEW career.

Also Read

Who do you want Miro to feud with next in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy