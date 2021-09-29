"MJF is just trash" - AEW star says MJF is her least favourite wrestler

AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes were recently interviewed by The Sports Courier ahead of the premiere of their reality show, Rhodes To The Top.

During the interview, Cody and Brandi were asked about their least favourite wrestler in AEW. Staying in character, Brandi quickly named Cody's old nemesis and former friend, MJF, calling him "trash":

Brandi: I'm going to have to say that mine's definitely MJF because MJF is just trash. He's just trash. You can try to dress up trash but it still stinks and those are my feelings on MJF.

Cody: I love MJF. He's not a great person but he's a great wrestler.

Cody and MJF were friends in storyline when AEW started, before MJF turned on Cody after throwing in the towel on his behalf during his match against Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear 2019. MJF later defeated Cody Rhodes in singles action AEW Revolution 2020.

A quick look at MJF's last AEW feud

MJF was recently feuding with second-generation star Brian Pillman Jr. Son of the late Flyin' Brian, Pillman Jr and MJF's feud has been short but heated with MJF taking shots at both the late WWE legend as well as Pillman Jr's mother.

Heading into the match, we saw a couple of confrontations between Pillman Jr and MJF but the 'Salt of the Earth' MJF got away mostly unscathed thanks to Wardlow, although we have seen a little tension between them.

MJF and Brian Pillman Jr ended up facing each other on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, with MJF getting the win after using Julia Hart as a human shield.

