Watch: AEW star MJF takes a massive dig at Vince McMahon

MJF recently took a massive shot at WWE CEO Vince McMahon on the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

The newest edition of the YouTube-exclusive show featured some interviews from AEW's Grand Slam week. One of the promos included in the episode was that of MJF, who defeated Brian Pillman Jr. at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Apart from boasting about his win, The Pinnacle leader took shots at AEW's roster. Furthermore, MJF claimed that the reason nobody has been able to defeat him cleanly and halt his momentum is that he's better than everyone.

He also took a dig at Vince McMahon, saying AEW can bring as many stars as they want from WWE, but without him, the company is nothing. In closing, he stated that the only three letters that matter in professional wrestling are MJF and not VKM (Vincent Kennedy McMahon).

"This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I'm from Plainview, Long Island, New York, the greatest place in the world, and we are so close to going to UBS Arena in Long Island. And for the first time ever, then I'm going to be in front of my hometown. Tonight what I did was defeat Brian Pillman Jr. without breaking a goddamn sweat. Somebody, please stop me in this company. Somebody, for the love of god! beat me clean and smack dab in the middle of the ring. Pin me, tap me out. No one and I mean no one has been able to stop my momentum in the company, nobody has beaten me clean in this company. Do you know why? I'll tell you why. It's because I'm better than you and you know it. And without me, this company ain't sh**. You can keep bringing in these guys that came from VKM (Vincent Kennedy McMahon) because the only three letters that matter in professional wrestling are MJF," said Friedman.

You can watch MJF's promo from 22:10 to 23:13 in the video below:

What's next for MJF in AEW?

MJF recently ended his months-long rivalry with Chris Jericho at All Out 2021, which he unfortunately lost. However, he bounced back by defeating Brian Pillman Jr. in a mini-feud that ended at AEW Grand Slam.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Keep up the good work wardlow!



You might earn yourself a new contract! Keep up the good work wardlow!



You might earn yourself a new contract! https://t.co/yGzVoLWPHK

It'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for MJF, with Full Gear 2021 being just less than two months away. Dissension between him and his muscle, Wardlow, has been teased for quite some time now, and there's a chance AEW could finally pull the trigger on the rivalry.

What do you think of MJF's promo on AEW Dark: Elevation? Who do you want him to feud with next? Sound off in the comments section below.

