Top AEW star lashes out at Tony Khan for recent tweet 

MJF didn't have the best of nights at this week's AEW Dynamite, where he suffered a rare DQ loss to Captain Shawn Dean.

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to congratulate Dean for being one of the few men to defeat MJF on Dynamite. This, naturally, drew a heated response from The Salt of the Earth.

Moments after the match started on Wednesday's show, CM Punk ran into the ring, which prompted The Pinnacle leader to run out of the ongoing bout. The Second City Saint then delivered a GTS to Dean, resulting in the latter winning via DQ.

Replying to Tony Khan's message lauding Shawn Dean, MJF retorted to the AEW boss by asking him not to tag him in his tweet, terming it 'sh**.'

Check out Khan and MJF's tweets below:

"Congratulations Captain @ShawnDean773 on your win over @The_MJF on #AEWDynamite Captain joins a short list of few wrestlers to hold a win over MJF in @AEW history. Captain also became the 1st wrestler in 140 episodes of AEW TV (118 Dynamite/22 Rampage) to ever win a match via DQ" tweeted Tony Khan

Check out MJF's tweet here:

"Don’t tag me in this s***," MJF tweeted."

MJF and CM Punk had a tremendous promo exchange on AEW Dynamite

Following the match, The Salt of the Earth and The Straight Edge Superstar threw several memorable verbal barbs at each other. MJF mocked Punk for never performing in the main event of WWE WrestleMania.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV We got one hell of a fight next week... not just the one we expected #AEWDynamite We got one hell of a fight next week... not just the one we expected #AEWDynamite https://t.co/XhfnailABa

In retaliation, the former WWE Champion asked MJF to join the global juggernaut, headline "Night 4" of WrestleMania, and subsequently get released from the promotion.

A visibly angered MJF challenged CM Punk to a match at next week's AEW Dynamite, though, seconds later, he revealed Wardlow would be Punk's opponent next Wednesday.

