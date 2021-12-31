AEW Dynamite witnesses slump in ratings; registers disappointing numbers 

After last week's steep hike, AEW Dynamite has yet again witnessed a decline in ratings, falling below the coveted one million mark.

The New Year's Smash episode saw 975,000 fans tuning in to catch the show, a drop of 4.41% from last week's Holiday Bash edition, which registered 1.020 million viewers, as per Wrestlenomics.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, 2021's final Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating, equating to 485,000 viewers, the same as what they registered last week. It's worth noting that last Wednesday's episode was the first time since October that Dynamite saw a viewership upward of the million mark.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Tonight’s the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT & this event New Year’s Smash is very special as this will be the final wrestling event produced by the great Keith Mitchell in his amazing 40 year career spanning World Class/WCW/Impact/ @AEW . Let’s make Keith’s retirement show a Smash! Tonight’s the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT & this event New Year’s Smash is very special as this will be the final wrestling event produced by the great Keith Mitchell in his amazing 40 year career spanning World Class/WCW/Impact/@AEW. Let’s make Keith’s retirement show a Smash! https://t.co/u4hLiEXPWi

What's most disappointing is the fact that despite AEW booking Kyle O'Reilly's debut on the New Year's Smash episode alongside Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, the ratings failed to take off. Plus, Cody Rhodes' record third TNT Championship win on last week's Rampage was also expected to provide a boost to numbers.

Alas, the viewership declined instead of improving, ending AEW Dynamite's run on the TNT network on a slightly underwhelming note. The company's flagship would air on the TBS Network from January 5th onwards.

Will AEW Dynamite's ratings improve next week?

Given Dynamite would debut on a new network next Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling is leaving no stone unturned to make it a monumental occasion.

AEW World Champion Hangman Page would defend his title against Bryan Danielson in yet another 60-minute time limit match. However, there's no chance of a draw this time around since judges would determine who walks out with the title around their waist if the bout exceeds the time limit.

Plus, Lucha Bros would defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy on the show. The finals of the TBS Championship Tournament would also go down at the show, with Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill being the two finalists.

Lastly, Malakai Black would be in action against Varsity Blondes' Brian Pillman Jr. There's a major chance that the rating for next week's episode could show an improvement over this Wednesday's numbers.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash's ratings? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das