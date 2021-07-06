AEW News Roundup: Jon Moxley sports new look, Kenny Omega tweets clarification regarding Triple H, Brian Cage reveals displeasure, and more

Welcome back to today's AEW News Roundup.

Every day we get to learn something new about the Tony Khan company. Today was no different.

Jon Moxley surprised the wrestling community by donning a new hairstyle. Moxley was at a signing event in Las Vegas when fans got a look at his hairdo. Kenny Omega took to Twitter to dismiss claims that his new hair and facial hair were inspired by a WWE legend.

Brian Cage took the Twitter route to sound off his displeasure with AEW over Fyter Fest. A former WWE Champion and current AEW star rated Jon Moxley's match, replying to a fan on social media. And lastly, AEW star Tay Conti spoke about her WWE tryouts and subsequent interactions with a WWE star.

Let's take a deep dive into the news then.

#5 AEW star Jon Moxley surprises everyone with new look

Jon Moxley

The former AEW world champion was at a memorabilia signing in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a brief moment where Moxley took off his cap, fans were quick to pounce on what appeared to be a bald head on the former Shield member.

Jon Moxley is now bald. I repeat JON MOXLEY IS BALD! pic.twitter.com/5rsnVlVyn9 — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) July 4, 2021

Fans were amused at the sighting. One fan even made a Photoshopped picture of Moxley with a bald head which fooled many into thinking it was real.

Seeing a lot of people sharing the “bald Moxley” photo - which is an obvious edit.



Whoever did it has skills & has even given him a massive beard for some reason, but here are the side-by-sides.



Jon Moxley does appear to have shaved his head, but the photo on the left is fake. pic.twitter.com/bldWNDGmts — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 4, 2021

Jon Moxley has been on hiatus since AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where he and his longtime friend Eddie Kingston challenged the Young Bucks unsuccessfully for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He's fulfilling his fatherly duties for his newborn daughter Nora.

Fans had a number of different reactions. Some were surprised and believed it enhanced his look, while others were glad he looked like them.

I would like to extend my hand and personally welcome Jon Moxley as a member of the bald community today.



We've been expecting you, chief. — Andy H. Murray 🇮🇹🇩🇰 (@andyhmurray) July 4, 2021

Bald Jon Moxley is badass. pic.twitter.com/Z5Z5Cw5YGK — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) July 4, 2021

bald jon moxley has ruined my night — molly 🌸 (@neobiishikineko) July 4, 2021

Despite being out of action, Moxley definitely became the talk of the internet wrestling community. What do you make of his new hairstyle? Could this be indicative of a character alteration?

