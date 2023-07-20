AEW News Roundup: Details of female star feeling uncomfortable backstage, 10-time ex-WWE champion gets offer for a dream match (July 20, 2023)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup as we aim to bring you some of the most prominent stories from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We will start today's edition with a recap of what happened at the 2023 Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite. The show featured some excellent matches and a shocking title change.

The piece will discuss how a two-time WWE women's champion felt uncomfortable backstage at a recent event. Our final story will cover Britt Baker issuing a challenge to a former WWE women's champion. Without further ado, let's begin.

#3 Hook loses FTW Championship to Jack Perry

Jack Perry defeated Hook to win the FTW Championship after a hard-fought battle on the Wednesday night show. It was seemingly the culmination of a bitter feud that saw Perry turn heel for the first time in his AEW career.

The other matches on Dynamite saw Britt Baker defeat Kayla Sparks by submission, while Adam Cole and MJF beat Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society. After the match, they were confronted by AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

The show's main event featured the Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Golden Elite in a Blood and Guts match. The wrestlers gave it their all in what was a very violent showdown. Kenny Omega's team won the contest after some high-octane action.

#2 Victoria felt uncomfortable during AEW visit

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) recently revealed her experience backstage at an AEW event.

Speaking on GAW TV, Victoria said that she did not feel welcome by some of the personnel in the Jacksonville-based company.

"I even felt that at AEW. I got the look like, 'What the f*ck is she doing here?' Excuse my language. I felt uncomfortable. Only Mark Henry, Sarah [Stock], [Christopher] Daniels, and just the people that we knew, even some of the people that we knew in the past, they were like, ‘Are you gonna watch the second show?’ And I go, ‘Let’s go.’ I felt very uncomfortable." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

#1 Britt Baker challenges Mercedes Mone

Britt Baker recently called out former WWE and current New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Mercedes Mone. The 32-year-old said she would be interested in locking horns with the former Sasha Banks at next year's Forbidden Door event.

During an interview on the Not Just Football show with Cam Heyward, Baker mentioned the 10-time WWE champion's popularity and laid out a challenge for a potential match between the two.

“There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she's Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She's not in WWE anymore, so she can do whatever she wants.” [H/T Fightful]

