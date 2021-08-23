AEW News Roundup: Interesting role proposed for Bray Wyatt, CM Punk hints at more signings

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News Roundup. We have quite a few big stories today, including a WCW legend proposing an interesting role for Bray Wyatt if the former WWE star does end up signing with AEW. We also have a look at a couple of stories from CM Punk's media scrum post-AEW Rampage as well as a whole lot more.

#7 WCW legend Disco Inferno proposed an interesting role for Bray Wyatt in AEW

Could we see Bray Wyatt in AEW soon?

On a recent episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, a fan wrote in about Bray Wyatt potentially signing with AEW following his release from WWE. WCW legend Disco Inferno addressed it and proposed an interesting role for Wyatt in AEW

Disco said that because of Wyatt's close friendship with the late Brodie Lee, he could be a good choice to lead Lee's former faction, The Dark Order, going forward:

"This made me think immediately that he probably would go to AEW and be the leader of The Dark Order because it's something he would like. So, just based on what I just said, that might be the reason he would go to AEW," said Disco Inferno.

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.



-Eddie Van Halen — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 20, 2021

There have been rumors in recent weeks indicating that Bray Wyatt is indeed on his way to AEW.

#6 CM Punk hints that AEW could make more signings

CM Punk was on the post AEW Rampage media scrum along with CEO Tony Khan. During the scrum, Punk named a number of AEW stars he would like to face in AEW with the list containing younger stars like Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks as well as established stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Interestingly, CM Punk followed this up by hinting that AEW could be making more signings:

"I don't know who else is coming, you [turns to Tony Khan] probably know. You're the boss and all that. There are so many possible combinations to get excited about and it just feels alive. I'm jazzed to be here. I'm excited to be here," said CM Punk.

There have been a number of rumors linking the likes of Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt (as aforementioned) to AEW. Daniel Bryan is widely expected to make his AEW debut on the September 22nd edition of Dynamite from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Edited by Arjun