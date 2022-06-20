AEW News Roundup: Toni Storm announces her marriage to former WWE Superstar, Top champion calls out Sasha Banks, veteran wrestler on the root behind Jeff Hardy's substance abuse (20 June 2022)

AEW was recently shaken up by Jeff Hardy's unfortunate DUI arrest, setting back the brothers as well as the main event of last week's Dynamite. On top of this, the promotion has quite several big-name stars sidelined due to injuries.

Regardless of all the recent mishaps, All Elite Wrestling has continued to stay relevant, and many stars have recently broken the news cycle. Continue reading as we dive into today's AEW News Roundup.

#5 Toni Storm announces that she secretly wed former NXT Superstar, Juice Robinson

The couple, during their engagement

During a recent interview on The Sessions, the AEW star revealed that her hiatus from wrestling left her with a lot of time. Due to the world's difficult situation and the abrupt amount of free time after her WWE release, the couple decided to get married.

“Things are already kind of strange right now so we should probably just get married so we did. We were gonna have a big wedding then we made a guest list and were like ‘it’s so much work’ let’s just get married,” Storm said. (H/T Inside The Ropes)

The couple had already announced their engagement before Storm's WWE release, meaning the two were bound to tie the knot soon. Hopefully, the newlyweds will enjoy many years of joy and love together.

#4 AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently called out Sasha Banks amidst WWE departure rumors

During her recent virtual signing at The Asylum Wrestling Store, Thunder Rosa shared her thoughts on Sasha Banks' WWE departure rumors. The AEW Women's Champion seemed unphased by the possible clash, calling The Boss out in the process.

“I mean, of course everybody’s gonna come for whoever’s on top, right? I’m the biggest prey any predator comes after and I’m ready man. I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants – if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera? She got it, she got it coming,” Thunder Rosa said. (H/T: Wrestling News.Co)

While it's currently not official as of this writing, all rumors seem to be pointing to Sasha Banks no longer being with WWE.

#3 Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that both AEW and WWE similarly lack in quality when it comes to promos

Flair is known for his many explosive promos across his career.

Ric Flair recently appeared on Hannibal TV, where the legend discussed modern-day wrestling promos compared to those during his active career. The Nature Boy lambasted both AEW and WWE during the interview, noting that both were suffering in ratings due to this issue.

"They need help with the ratings, now, both of them. Those written down interviews, you can tell a mile away, whether the kids feel it or not. Its a lot of pressure to read something out that doesn't naturally come out, you don't actually feel in your heart. That's a big difference. It doesn't sell tickets," Flair said. (0:01 - 0:50)

The legendary wrestler comes from a much different era of wrestling, and many current wrestlers have the ability to cut impressive promos. AEW stars like Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Jon Moxley are currently setting the standard in the industry.

#2 Jim Cornette believes that Chris Jericho's recent AEW Dynamite match only made Ortiz look bad

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned The Wizard's recent Hair vs. Hair match. The former WWE manager pointed out that the bout made Ortiz look stupid.

"What the f**k? Why do that to somebody? Okay, I mean even if he wanted to shave his head, sit down and walk through this, okay, how can it make sense? How can we build to this? How can we have a main event on the TV show where a baby face doesn't look stupid?" [7:08 - 7:29]

Several fans believed that Chris Jericho should have lost the bout, and many were shocked at the match result. However, the feud will continue as the Jericho Appreciation Society is set to face all their foes in a Blood and Guts match.

#1 Matt Hardy believes that Jeff Hardy's early childhood trauma is likely the root cause of his demons

The Hardys as children (left), The brothers during their TNA runs (right).

In the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the legendary wrestler shared his insights behind his brother's substance abuse issues. The older brother noted that their mother's passing heavily affected Jeff due to his age at the time.

“I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so young. That was always an issue that he carried with him deeply. But the thing that keeps me running and stronger than anything else is my family, my children, specifically,” said Matt Hardy. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Jeff Hardy was only nine when his mother, Ruby Moore Hardy, passed away due to brain cancer in 1987. The Hardys' father, Gilbert, raised the boys on his own and helped them foster a love for wrestling.

