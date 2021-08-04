AEW News Roundup: Vince McMahon slammed by WWE Hall of Famer, AEW broadcaster recalls making John Cena cry, CM Punk update, and more (3rd August 2021)

Welcome to the August 3, 2021 edition of the AEW News Roundup featuring Vince McMahon, John Cena and CM Punk. If you're a wrestling fan then these are exciting times, and if you're an AEW fan, even better. There are more things happening that can be accounted for. Nevertheless, we will bring you the biggest stories surrounding All Elite Wrestling.

If you couldn’t tell from those 2 hours, AEW is an incredibly hot promotion right now and it’s no secret it’s about to get a whole lot hotter. Exciting times. — Danny (@dajosc11) July 29, 2021

We start off today's roundup with a WWE Hall of Famer slamming Vince McMahon for letting too many talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. An AEW analyst opened up on a segment he did with John Cena back in 2014.

There's been an update regarding CM Punk's reportedly imminent debut for AEW. The company have also secured a massive deal to broadcast Rampage and Dynamite in India starting August 15, 2021. Lastly, a former champion revealed why he chose to join Tony Khan's promotion over staying with WWE.

Without delay, let's jump right into it.

#5. Eric Bischoff slams Vince McMahon for "feeding talent to AEW"

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Eric Bischoff was critical of Vince McMahon for releasing wrestling's rising stars and letting them go to AEW.

Bischoff said that Vince McMahon is "feeding people to AEW" at a time when Tony Khan and co. are making great progress and have momentum on their side.

“I find it ironic that six or eight months ago people were thinking ‘Oh man, Vince McMahon is afraid to let anybody go because he’s afraid of AEW,’” Bischoff said. “For god sake, he’s like feeding people to AEW. I have no instinct on this, I have no gut feel on this but I’m fascinated with the fact that WWE is willing to not just let talent go, let marquee talent go with a high level of equity amongst wrestling fans at the point where AEW is making such solid progress. They got momentum in their corner now. I sent Tony [Khan] a text the other day and said ‘Hey man, I love watching your growth.’" added Bischoff. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Bischoff continued, stating that he had no "instinct" about the releases, and that he was just fascinated by Vince McMahon's decisions.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun