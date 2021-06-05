AEW News Roundup: WWE Legend comments on in-ring return, Britt Baker teases major inter-promotional match and more - (5th June 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling.

Ever since the news broke that Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal with AEW, fans have been speculating about his in-ring return. Now 'The World's Strongest Man' has finally shed some light on it.

A huge inter-promotional match has been teased by Dr. Britt Baker on social media. Sammy Guevara also revealed who came up with the idea to finish in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Tony Khan talked about what helps get viewership strong for the promotion. Last but not least, NWA world heavyweight champion Nick Aldis has opened up about his match against the popular AEW star.

#5 AEW's newest signee Mark Henry is optimistic about wrestling again

Mark Henry is a Hall of Famer!

WWE Legend Mark Henry recently grabbed the headlines with his shocking AEW debut.

The World's Strongest Man surprised the whole world by showing up this past Sunday at the AEW Double or Nothing event. The former WWE superstar will be working as a broadcaster for the promotion's new show, AEW Rampage, which will start on August 13th.

Meanwhile, fans are happy to learn about his initial role in the company. But the same section has been desperately wanting to know his in-ring future.

Speaking to the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling show, Mark Henry stated that if he's going to wrestle, it will be in AEW.

“Definitely. If I’m going to do a match, I’m gonna do a match with AEW. Whether it’s the first one, the second one or however many I got left in me, definitely I’m gonna be there,” said Mark Henry (H/T WrestleZone)

Mark Henry was asked if a match with Paul Wight is possible. The former WWE superstar stated that whatever will be presented in front of him, he'll be ready.

"I don't know. But whatever the future holds, believe me, I'm gonna be ready for it," said Mark Henry.

Henry's last match came in 2018. With the former WWE superstar quite optimistic about one last run, fans will be hoping to see him back in the ring soon!

