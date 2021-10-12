AEW News and Rumor Roundup: WCW legend slams Kenny Omega and The Elite for hilarious botch on Dynamite, Jim Cornette says people will get tired of the former WWE Superstar

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the exciting news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with Disco Inferno, who lambasted Kenny Omega and The Elite for making an embarrassing botch last week. A recent report has suggested that The Young Bucks have played a pivotal role in signing a former NXT star.

Jim Cornette has opined on why a recently returned star shouldn't become AEW World Champion. In another notable development, Cornette believes people will get tired of a WCW legend currently in the company.

CM Punk recently revealed that he felt like trash in a squared circle. And last but not least, Malakai Black has shared his working experience with a Hollywood star. That said, let's now take an in-depth look at these news stories.

#6 WCW legend slams Kenny Omega and The Elite for making an embarrassing botch on AEW Dynamite last week

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count The Super Elite picked up the win via a 4 BTE trigger what a match what a start to the night 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEW #AEW Dynamite The Super Elite picked up the win via a 4 BTE trigger what a match what a start to the night 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/uObO4wYwPl

Disco Inferno recently slammed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Superkliq - Adam Cole and The Young Bucks - for making a hilarious botch while attempting a powerbomb during an eight-man tag team match on Dynamite's 2nd-anniversary show.

While speaking on Konnan's podcast, Keepin it 100, the WCW legend stated that The Elite should have acted smartly after failing to deliver a powerbomb on the Jurassic Express member.

Inferno added that the entire group felt confused after the blunder and that they seemingly celebrated, worsening the situation:

"The match has had a terrible botch, the powerbomb thing where they fell down. They should have been smart enough to get up and do it again, but they all didn't know, nobody knew what to do, and they just stood there and acted like they celebrated when he (Kenny Omega) obviously screwed it up," Disco Inferno said.

Despite committing a blunder, the entire bout was action-packed as both teams displayed their impressive arsenals in the ring. In the end, The Elite won the match after delivering Jungle Boy with a four-way BTE trigger.

#5 The Young Bucks' backstage role in signing Bobby Fish

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bobby Fish signed his AEW contract before his TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara.

The company was keen on building up this match as an outsider challenging The Spanish God. In a surprising development, Nick and Matt Jackson, who are also the EVPs of this company, reportedly pitched the entire idea and made sure it was executed that way.

Bobby Fish's debut match against Guevara didn't pan out the way he would have expected as he came up short. The former WWE Superstar will now face Bryan Danielson in a singles match this week on AEW Dynamite.

