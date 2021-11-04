AEW News & Rumor Roundup - Top WWE Superstar joining in February 2022? Sasha Banks reacts to good friend's big debut, update on Jim Ross' health (November 3rd, 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup, where we recap all the stories doing the rounds from in and out of All Elite Wrestling.

Recently, Jon Moxley entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program has been one of the most significant developments in wrestling. The AEW star has received much support since Tony Khan's announcement, and Renee Young also broke her silence over her husband's decision to enter rehab.

We also have all the updates on the creative plans for Miro and the decisions regarding Jon Moxley's replacement in the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Meanwhile, top AEW talent has dropped a big hint regarding the possible signing of another major WWE Superstar.

This week's Dynamite featured the debut of an ex-WWE star, and Sasha Banks took to Twitter to react to her close friend's first match in the company.

We ended the roundup with Jim Ross sharing a vital update about his skin cancer diagnosis.

On that note, here's the AEW News & Rumor roundup for the day:

#5. The Young Bucks hint at Kevin Owens' AEW signing, update on the WWE star's contract status

The Young Bucks' recent Twitter bio update got fans talking as it seemed like a direct hint towards Kevin Owens' possible AEW move.

The Bucks updated their bio to 'mrow,' which stands for 'Mount Rushmore of Wrestling' - a faction that featured Kevin Owens, The Young Bucks, and Adam Cole back when they performed together on the independent circuit.

Kevin Owens even referenced his WWE contract status during the most recent episode of RAW, and his promo fueled speculation of his departure.

WrestlingNews.co reported that Kevin Owens' contract expires at the end of January 2022, and he will be eligible to appear on AEW TV as soon as February next year.

"Owens' WWE contract is set to expire at the end of January, and there is nothing indicating that he plans on staying. At this point, all signs point to him making the move to AEW. Since his contract expires at the end of January, he could appear on AEW TV as soon as February 1st," noted WrestlingNews.co.

However, KO still has three months left on his WWE deal, and the company will definitely attempt to re-sign the former Universal Champion.

Will Kevin Owens extend his WWE contract, or will he choose to reunite with his former 'mrow' stablemates in AEW? Only time will tell.

