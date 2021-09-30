TNT Champion Sammy Guevara pays emotional tribute to late Brodie Lee after AEW Dynamite 

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara paid an emotional tribute to the late great Brodie Lee after this week's AEW Dynamite went off-the-air.

The episode emanated from Rochester, New York, Lee's hometown, and was dedicated in his memory. In the main event of AEW Dynamite, Guevara defeated Miro to capture the gold in a terrific contest. Following this, 'The Spanish God' took the mic and addressed the AEW crowd.

Sammy Guevara stated that he wants to become one of the best TNT Champions in AEW's history. However, he added that everyone knows who the greatest TNT Champion is, with fans erupting with loud "Brodie" chants.

Furthermore, he stated that he would never be able to fill the shoes left behind by Brodie Lee. However, Guevara promised that he would do the best in his ability to carry the TNT Championship with pride. In closing, he added that the TNT Title is the greatest championship in professional wrestling.

“Now my goal is to be one of the best TNT champions there ever was. Rochester, I gotta be honest with you, we know who the greatest TNT champion was. I will never be able to fill the shoes that you left behind. I mean, you had some big-ass feet. But I’m going to do my damnedest and work as hard as I can and carry this title with pride. No offense to Kenny’s belt, but this is the greatest title in professional wrestling!” said Sammy Guevara. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Brodie Lee had a short but impactful stint in AEW

Brodie Lee made his AEW debut on the March 18th, 2020 edition of Dynamite, where he emerged as the leader of The Dark Order. Before Lee's debut, the stable was struggling for relevance in AEW. The former WWE star is credited with single-handedly reviving The Dark Order and bringing it back to prominence.

The most significant moment of Brodie Lee's AEW tenure came on the August 22nd edition of Dynamite, where he captured the TNT Championship by squashing Cody Rhodes. However, Lee's reign was short-lived as he lost the title back to Cody in less than two months.

Following this, Lee was pulled off from TV due to undisclosed reasons. Fans were in for a rude shock on December 26th, 2020, when news of Brodie Lee's untimely passing was made public. This resulted in an outpouring of love and tributes from the wrestling community.

What do you make of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship win? Sound off in the comments section below.

