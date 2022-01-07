"My dad was so impressed" - Tony Khan reveals what his father told 22-year old AEW star backstage

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Barstool Rasslin' with Brandon Walker and spoke on a variety of topics. During the interview Khan reminisced about his childhood with his father, Shahid Khan, and his first visit to the ECW arena.

The Khans recently returned to the old arena where they met AEW star Hook and his father Taz. Shahid only had praise for the young star and reminisced about visiting ECW decades ago while Taz was still wrestling.

"My dad was so impressed and he said to Hook: ‘You know your dad’s a tough guy? I was in this place, and this place was no joke, and he was the king of that place.’ Both Taz and Hook were so proud. And then my dad put together that he wasn’t even conceived yet in 1996. So he was like ‘Man, that really takes me back.’ but that was awesome. It’s a huge week and Hook is just a huge star on the horizon," - Tony Khan

Shahid Khan helped Tony cultivate a love for wrestling from a young age. Without that love and dedication, we wouldn't have AEW today. While there's a lot that can still be improved in AEW, it's good to know that a wrestling fan is running the company.

Hook's AEW run is likely going to be highly successful as Tony Khan is clearly a fan. Wherever the second generation star ends up, he'll be on top.

Hopefully Tony Khan is aware of all the areas that AEW needs to improve in

AEW is not perfect, but critics often forget that the fledgling promotion has only been around since 2019 - that's only 3 years ago. AEW has become the alternative to wrestling giant WWE in an incredibly short amount of time.

Tony Khan's success as the head of the company and the support it has garnered is a testament to his passion and dedication. However, the roster is currently too bloated. Hopefully Khan is aware of this and is working proactively to amend it.

