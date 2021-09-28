"He did blackout a little bit" - Tony Schiavone gives health update on wrestling legend after AEW Grand Slam

Tony Schiavone recently provided a health update on wrestling veteran Arn Anderson after the latter was involved in a dangerous spot on last week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

At the Wednesday night show, Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black collided in a grudge match. Anderson accompanied Cody during the bout and was also present at ringside. At one point, he tried to interfere but accidentally slipped off the ring apron.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, 'What Happened When,' Schiavone stated that Arn Anderson was physically hurt as well as embarrassed after the unfortunate spot.

The AEW broadcaster said he spoke to Anderson backstage, who revealed that he suffered a blackout after slipping. Thankfully, the botch wasn't fully captured on camera, and fans only caught a glimpse of what happened.

"He was hurting. He was hurting, he was obviously very embarrassed. I thought at first he was hurt and embarrassed first. He told me when he fell, he did blackout a little bit, so he was hurting a little bit. So it brings up a good thing that I have brought up to the company now that we need two sets of stairs instead of one to get to the ring. Small thing. The good news is I think we kind of did not focus on it. He kind of fell, and you saw him on the corner of the screen. I think we reacted to it a little bit, but that was it. The angle happened right after. So, it wasn't a big part of what happened," said Tony Schiavone.

Considering Arn Anderson's injury wasn't a serious one, fans can expect to see him back on AEW's programming as soon as this week's episode of Dynamite.

Arn Anderson's years of experience has helped AEW

The recent botch notwithstanding, Anderson has had a great run in AEW so far. First showing up at AEW All Out 2019, he became a mainstay in the company, regularly appearing alongside Cody Rhodes as his personal advisor and head coach.

In June 2020, the wrestling veteran signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Furthermore, his son, Brock Anderson, has already debuted for Tony Khan's promotion, and his future looks promising.

What did you make of Arn Anderson's botch on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

