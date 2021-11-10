"An absolute freak human" - AEW star Joey Janela gives his honest opinion on former WWE sensation

AEW Superstar Joey Janela has given his take on Cezar Bononi. Taking to Twitter, Janela praised the former WWE star after having wrestled him not too long ago for the first time.

Following his match with Bononi, Joey Janela questioned why the independent companies aren't throwing money at the former NXT sensation. According to The Bad Boy, Bononi is "an absolute freak human" and with enough time, he will adapt to that style.

Cezar Bononi has been involved with AEW since June of 2020 after being released by WWE in April of the same year. Bononi started off in AEW by competing in matches on AEW Dark and in early 2021, he would align himself with Peter Avalon.

Bononi's first win in AEW came in February when he and Avalon defeated the duo of Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean. Bononi also went on to share the ring with Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson on AEW Dynamite and the Brazilian star was also involved in AEW Revolution 2021, where he competed in the Tag Team Casino Battle Royal.

Joey Janela's current run with AEW

Joey Janela was one of the first superstars to have signed with AEW when the promotion came into existence.

During the initial days of his tenure with AEW, Janela competed with the likes of Jon Moxley. The Bad Boy's Unsanctioned Match against The Death Rider was one of the best matches of his AEW career.

Joey Janela's current deal with AEW allows him to work for various Independent promotions. Hence, Janela is able to compete for promotions such as GCW and is able to share the ring with up and coming talent on the indie circuit.

