When and where is AEW's next meet and greet?

AEW will present its next pay-per-view offering on Sunday March 6 when they host Revolution at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

It will be the third annual Revolution pay-per-view presented by All Elite Wrestling and the company's first major event of 2022. As of this writing, no matches have yet been announced.

The Addition Financial Arena will host three AEW events across the weekend, including Rampage on March 4. The venue is located on the main campus of the University of Central Florida. Its capacity is just under 10,000 seats.

Tickets for Revolution officially went on-sale on December 17, 2021, with a limited number of ticket packages available to cover all three events taking place across the weekend.

So when and where is All Elite Wrestling's next meet and greet?

The next such event, or Fanfest, will be taking place on Saturday, March 5 at The Addition Financial Arena in Orlando as part of Revolution weekend. Tickets are officially sold out at this time.

The last Fanfest happened in September 2021 at the All Out pay-per-view. It featured live stage shows, meet and greets, limited VIP packages, exclusive merchandise and more.

Tony Khan speaks about AEW's roster heading into 2022

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about recent happenings in his company and how he sees his roster evolving:

"We’ve been expanding our programming over the past year, and I’d like to always keep AEW at the forefront of the fans’ minds as the home of professional wrestling. It’s the place where you will see the best pro wrestlers, so the roster is constantly evolving." (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Khan continued:

"There is a ton of great talent in the world of wrestling right now, and I’m always looking for ways to make the show more exciting. I always want to upgrade the roster. That’s what we did with Kyle O’Reilly, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and Bryan Danielson. We also have Thunder Rosa under a full AEW contract. Christian Cage came in as a free agent and wrestled at as high a level as he ever has. Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, we keep adding to our roster, expanding our programming and growing." (h/t Sports Illustrated)

AEW sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry with its signing of former WWE Superstars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in 2021. Though its roster is now large and diverse enough to stack its programming, it's clear that Khan's vision has room for more future stars.

Many of All Elite Wrestling's top talents are expected to appear at the Fanfest scheduled for March 5. Based on Tony Khan's track record, there may be a few surprises in store as well.

