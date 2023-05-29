AEW possibly planning a title change at Double or Nothing

AEW looks to have a surprise title change up the sleeve, as unearthed by the early betting odds released ahead of the Double or Nothing 2023 edition in Las Vegas. The title in question is the one that Orange Cassidy carries around in his backpack, the International Championship.

"Freshly Squeezed" has been one of the most popular stars on the roster for quite a while. The glasses, denims, and hands-in-the-pocket elements of Cassidy's game existed long before AEW's inception. However, the unique character was perfected under Tony Khan's banner.

Cassidy won his maiden AEW title in October 2022 by dethroning PAC off the then-known All-Atlantic Championship. The denim-clad star has been delivering exceptional performances in his title defenses ever since.

The 38-year-old is set to defend his gold against 20 challengers in a Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing.

Based on betting odds released by Betonline, things aren't looking good for the "King of Sloth Style," as he is coming in at a +120 figure. The odds indicate a -160 advantage to anyone out of the 20 other participants of the Battle Royale.

AEW has shown a lot of faith in Orange Cassidy lately

Orange Cassidy's rise to stardom has been one tough tale of relentless struggle in the Indies. After 15 years of striving, he earned the opportunity to showcase his skills on a global scale when Tony Khan signed him in 2019. The fan-favorite star hasn't looked back since.

Tony Khan has entrusted the International Champion, as indicated by the latter's recent emphatic presence in AEW programming. As per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Mr. Khan has been "leveling up" the particular title in preparation for Collision, which is up for launch next month. (Read more here)

It's worth noting that there have been no signs regarding the title being exclusive to the show.

BODYSLAM.NET



"When you sit down for an Orange Cassidy match, you’re going to get something complex, yet looks so simple from his looks to his performances, he makes it look so easy."



The 2023 edition of Double or Nothing features a star-studded and action-packed lineup. It would be interesting to see what the show unfurls for "Freshly Squeezed" and the International Championship.

