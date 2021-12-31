×
AEW Rampage Preview: 3-time TNT Champion Defends, Street Fight, Taz breaks down AEW wrestler's technique

On the last AEW Rampage of 2021, fans will be treated to a title defense and a Street Fight.
Faden Cloete
Modified Dec 31, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Preview

AEW is aiming to end 2021 with a bang with the final episode of Rampage. The episode itself will air on December 31.

Unlike last week, Rampage will go back to the usual three matches instead of four. This is likely because of the title defense, which will end up going for the time remaining. The Street Fight will also be a long one so we can see the best (and worst) of the wrestlers involved.

Special AEW Segment: Technique by Taz featuring Hook's Redrum

🔜Time to dispatch 👊 #AEW will SEND @730hook tomorrow night on #AEWRampage #NewYearsSmash when Technique by @OfficialTAZ with Hook goes down.Get a lesson in submission🥋[ #AEWPLUS by #FITE | bit.ly/3JuSFTX ] https://t.co/R0eYqeEeKd

Technique by Taz is a special segment hosted by Taz in between matches at certain times. The segment has no set time or date and usually gets announced beforehand.

Taz hasn't hosted this special show in a long time, and this time he'll be reviewing his own son's move. This will give AEW fans a breakdown of just what goes into the Redrum.

Opening Match: Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Anthony Bowens (of The Acclaimed)

AEW's Daredevil Darby Allin takes on one half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens.

The Acclaimed are known for their entrance, during which they diss opponents before the match. Max Caster, the second member of The Acclaimed, has faced off against Allin before but never picked up a victory.

Caster and Bowens differ a lot in terms of style, and Bowens could be a legitimate threat to Allin. Nevertheless, Sting will step in to take Caster out when he interferes.

Second Match: Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford in a Street Fight

The animosity has reach fever-pitched levels between @TayConti_/@annajay___ & @AllieWrestling/@thePenelopeFord and the only way to settle this now, is through a STREET FIGHT. It all goes down this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage: #NewYearsSmash 10pm ET/7pm PT on @TNTDrama. Do not miss it. https://t.co/A165KhGe5C

Tay Conti and Anna Jay have had back and forth matches with Penelope Ford and The Bunny for months. The two teams have decided to end the feud in a street fight.

The feud itself has gone on for far too long, so it'll be refreshing to end it with a dramatic finish at AEW Rampage.

Main Event: AEW TNT Championship Match – Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Ethan Page

Ethan Page will try to capture the TNT Championship for the second time, this time against AEW's only three-time champion, Cody Rhodes.

Page has been accompanied by Dan Lambert for months now. While Page and Scorpio Sky aren't part of the American Top Team, Lambert has been vocally calling out AEW and Tony Khan during the episodes.

The match was orchestrated by Lambert and, because of the projected interference, we might just see the shortest TNT title reign.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
हिन्दी