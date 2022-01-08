×
AEW Ramage Results: Injury scare for newly signed star, No DQ main event, Hook wrestles

Modified Jan 08, 2022 09:58 AM IST
The night before AEW Battle of the Belts, we saw Dr. Britt Baker team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Riho and Ruby Soho.

We also had Hook in action tonight against Aaron Solo of The Factory and a No DQ main event featuring Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz facing Daniel Garcia and 2point0. Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas was also in action for the first time since signing his AEW contract.

Jake Atlas vs Adam Cole kicks off AEW Rampage

An impressive start to the match from Jake Atlas. He escaped a head scissors in style early on and took the fight to Cole and wasn't backing down from the new No.1 ranked competitor in AEW. Cole did end up taking control of the match a few minutes in as he had a headlock locked in.

Atlas broke free and hit a hurricanrana, forcing Cole to roll out of the ring. Atlas followed it with a dropkick through the ropes followed by a tope suicida.

Back in the ring, Adam Cole hit back with a Pump Kick followed by an Ushi Goroshi. Atlas kicked out at the last moment. Atlas hit back with a modified powerbomb, getting a two-count of his own.

Cole then countered a springboard with a Superkick to the knee. This ended up injuring Atlas and he crumpled to the floor when Cole attempted the Panama Sunrise. Instead, Cole locked in a kneebar, forcing Atlas to tap out.

Result: Adam Cole def. Jake Atlas

Grade: B+

ReDragon came down to the ring after the match as the doctor checked on Jake Atlas and helped him out of the ring. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came down as well.

Jake Atlas had to get an MRI after the match and we'll have an update on his injury when available.

