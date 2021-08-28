AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Former WWE Superstar unmasks popular AEW star, Kenny Omega abandons tag team partner, and more

The upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is shaping up to be quite a show as the company made significant developments on this week's episode of Rampage.

Friday night's episode kickstarted with the finals of the AEW Tag Team title eliminator tournament and closed out with a massive tag team match involving top champions. Despite delivering an action-packed one-hour show, the crowd in Milwaukee didn't seem thrilled with their little to no reaction throughout the night.

#3 Worst: An underwhelming main event on AEW Rampage

During the main event of Rampage, Kenny Omega teamed up with Brandon Cutler to take on Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian in a tag team match. The entire bout was predictable and a big letdown.

Although fans witnessed Omega and Cage trading blows before their massive championship match at All Out, the inclusion of Cutler felt absurd.

The company could have chosen someone from The Young Bucks or Good Brothers. The Best Bout Machine did most of the in-ring work and carried the pace of the match.

In the closing moments, Kenny Omega retreated after Christian Cage tried to deliver a Kill Switch. However, the former WWE Superstar eventually targeted Brandon Cutler and cut him in half with a vicious spear to win the match for his team.

Moreover, Cage's utter dominance over Omega heading into All Out may suggest that he may end up taking his first loss in AEW. Tony Khan must raise the stakes of their match to build more hype for the main event of the pay-per-view. A possible 'winners take all' stipulation could do wonders at this point.

#2 Best: The Lucha Brothers facing The Young Bucks at AEW All Out

It is official! The Lucha Brothers will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships in a Steel Cage match at All Out.

The Mexican luchadors won the finals of the tag team eliminator tournament by defeating Jurassic Express on Friday night. Both teams tore the house down by laying their entire arsenal on display. Following the match, The Young Bucks attacked their opponents for All Out. However, Jurassic Express made the save.

There was great sportsmanship from both teams in the ring. Fans may pity Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for losing out on an opportunity, given how the Jackson brothers cheated to retain their titles against them a few weeks ago.

Regardless, The Lucha Brothers were long overdue to get a shot at the AEW tag team titles. Now that the match is set in stone, fans can expect nothing but a stellar contest from both teams at All Out.

#1 Best/Worst: Miro ripping off the mask of Fuego Del Sol

Miro came out this week carrying Fuego Del Sol to the ring. The Redeemer was seemingly upset over the signing of the Mexican luchador even after he defeated him.

He crossed his limits and ripped off Del Sol's mask, leaving him in embarrassment. However, Eddie Kingston came down to the ring and engaged himself in a massive brawl with Miro.

The tussle stopped when referees interjected themselves. The company later confirmed that Kingston would challenge Miro for the TNT championship at All Out.

As exciting as this match sounds between the two behemoths, using Fuego Del Sol as a third wheel felt unnecessary. The Mexican luchador was also used in the same way during the feud between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes.

Given the incredible talent that Fuego Del Sol possesses, the company must look to book him into a sensible feud, or pairing him with The Death Triangle isn't a bad option.

But we'll discuss some other day about the possible booking options for Del Sol. As of now, the AEW All Out event has gotten even bigger with the addition of Miro and Eddie Kingston.

