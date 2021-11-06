AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - massive brawl, former WWE Superstar remains undefeated

This week's AEW Rampage didn't disappoint, as the company went all out in shaping up its match card for the upcoming Full Gear. Tonight's episode emanated from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

A few significant storyline developments took place on Friday night, considering that Tony Khan confirmed two more matches for the November 13th pay-per-view. Given the nature of the one-hour episode, weird booking scenarios were supposed to happen.

That said, we'll now discuss it further as positives and negatives of the show. On the back of an eventful Dynamite edition this week, did you find Rampage more intriguing? Do let us know in the comments section.

#3 Best: Adam Cole and John Silver delivering an impressive main event on AEW Rampage

There's no doubt that Adam Cole has the tendency to bring the best out of his opponents. But not many expected his match against John Silver to surpass everybody's expectations and steal the show. Although the build-up to the main event felt amusing in many ways, both men laid down their entire arsenal on display to put each other down for good.

At one point, Silver countering Cole's low blow into his own made us believe that fans might see an upset tonight. However, the former NXT Champion held his nerve and defeated the Dark Order member comprehensively.

Cole also maintained his undefeated singles record while gaining much-needed momentum after the beatdown he took from Christian Cage and Jurassic Express on Dynamite.

The babyfaces also laid out a challenge for a Trios match against The Superkliq. The bout will have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation and will go down at the Full Gear pay-per-view. With their impending clash almost a week away from tonight, it will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds.

#2 Worst: An underwhelming match between Red Velvet and The Bunny

Understandably, the one-hour format may not give every bout a significant amount of time on the show. However, when you only have a singles women's match on the match card, the company must give a considerable time limit for a better female representation.

The clash between Red Velvet and The Bunny felt rushed. The outcome was somewhat predictable, with the babyface getting the upper hand. Even the entire payoff didn't impress, especially after what AEW produced last week when Dr. Britt Baker and Abadon faced each other in the main event.

#1 Best/Worst: The war of words between Eddie Kingston and CM Punk

The heated altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston drew massive eyeballs on Rampage tonight. The moment both men grabbed the mic, the segment was bound to turn into gold. Punk and Kingston are two of the best promo-cutters in pro wrestling today.

The Straight Edge Superstar, who demanded an apology, got a few reality checks from Eddie Kingston. He blamed Punk for judging him for his looks. The Mad King took things far by mocking CM Punk's lovefest, notably stating that nobody in the AEW locker room wants him here.

In response, the former WWE Superstar called Kingston a 'bum' and added that he couldn't live up to the bar set for him 15 years ago.

Surprisingly, Eddie Kingston ruled with the mic during the face-off. He finished off the segment by stating that Punk should quit again after Full Gear. In what sent fans into a frenzy, both men initiated an all-out brawl, thus forcing referees to come out to stop.

The overall segment worked pretty well. However, neither man seems to be playing a villainous role here. Given that Kingston got much bigger support from fans than Punk tonight, All Elite Wrestling will be making a mistake by not turning either of them heel before Full Gear.

If AEW had initiated this feud a month ago, it could have allowed more time to flesh out both stars' characters.

