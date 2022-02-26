AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star challenges for TNT title, Major heel turns face, Wardlow hits 5 powerbombs on heavyweight

Welcome to the results for AEW Rampage that aired on February 25, 2022. This Friday's show was taped in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at the Webster Bank Arena following Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara defended his TNT Championship against a former WWE Superstar. Another former WWE name surprisingly turned face as Thunder Rosa, and Dr. Britt Baker signed the contract for their title match at Revolution.

Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens squared for a chance to make it to the Face of the Revolution ladder match while Serena Deeb hosted another one of her challenges.

What happened on AEW Rampage?

Let's find out.

AEW Rampage Results, February 25, 2022: Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara started by taking Andrade El Idolo down with a takedown and pummeling him with strikes. The former WWE United States Champion responded with a chop. Both men went for their finishers but couldn't execute and posed instead. Andrade dropped him with a shoulder tackle and chopped him into the corner.

The Spanish God hit a dropkick and tossed him outside the ring. A Spanish Fly from Sammy earned him a one-count. Both men traded strikes on the top rope, but Andrade threw him outside onto the ringside barricade as we headed into commercial.

Back on AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara went for a roll-up and hit multiple lariats and a knee strike. The Inner Circle dodged a knee strike attempt in the corner as Andrade fell to the outside. Sammy hit a tornado suicide dive and rolled his opponent back inside the ring.

Andrade hit a huge high boot after dodging a 450 Splash and hit a DDT on the ring apron. Sammy Guevara hit a Spanish Fly from the top rope, but Andrade kicked out at two. Both men slugged it out as they tried to get up before laying flat again. Andrade tried to take the top turnbuckle pad off, but Matt Hardy did it in a different corner.

Sammy dodged a knee strike, but Andrade got a nearfall with a roll-up. Sammy Guevara hit a huge superkick and went to the top rope. Andrade stopped him, but Sammy kicked his leg, and the former NXT Champion went head first into the exposed turnbuckle. Sammy hit the top rope cutter to win and retain.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Andrade El Idolo

Grade: B-

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha